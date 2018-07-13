Girl Scouts of Orange County announces 2018 Celebrate Leadership honorees
Girl Scouts of Orange County announced its roster of 2018 Celebrate Leadership honorees: extraordinary local female Girl Scout alum and trailblazers who are outstanding examples of what it means to be a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™. Four Orange County women will be honored, including Laguna Beach resident Melinda Masson.
New this year, the nonprofit also announced it will honor two outstanding Gold Award Girl Scouts who have taken action to change the world forever and for better. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award in the world for girls – and the most difficult to earn – and it is only available to Girl Scouts. All six honorees are to be recognized at the organization’s ninth annual Celebrate Leadership event on October 12 at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach.
Celebrate Leadership is the Girl Scouts of Orange County’s annual fundraising event to honor and celebrate outstanding women in Orange County and raise awareness of the profound impact that Girl Scouting has on nearly 20,000 girls from every zip code in Orange County. Each honoree is paired with a current Girl Scout, ranging from Daisy (kindergarten) to Ambassador (grades 11-12), providing the leaders of tomorrow with an opportunity to connect with leaders of today.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Melinda Masson, CEO of Scripsense, is a 2018 Celebrate Leadership honoree
Laguna Beach resident Melinda Masson, CEO of Scripsense, will be honored at the event. Scripsense is a leading digital fundraising program that enables organizations and their members to earn funds through shopping.
A serial entrepreneur, Masson founded her first company in her early twenties, Merit Property Management, Inc. Over 30 years, she grew the organization from a single contract into four real estate-related service companies under The Merit Companies umbrella, which she sold in 2007 to FirstService Corporation.
Masson was also instrumental in founding several organizations that furthered the California real estate industry, including the first state Legislative Action Committee and the California Association of Community Managers. She also served on the California Department of Real Estate Commission. Through her latest entrepreneurial venture Scripsense, Inc., Masson has created a private fundraising platform that has become a valuable tool for many 501c3 organizations. She has been a guest lecturer at Chapman University, receiving Chapman’s Servant Leadership Award; at the University of California, Irvine; and the Urban Land Institute.
Other Celebrate Leadership honorees include Zeena Dhalla of Ladera Ranch, Abigail Lovell of Mission Viejo, and Christine Mueller of Yorba Linda.
Gold Award Girl Scouts being honored include 16-year-old Girl Scout Ambassador Lucy Vu from Fountain Valley, and 16-year-old Girl Scout Ambassador Corinne Padar from Placentia.
“I am thrilled to announce this year’s extraordinary roster of honorees,” shared Vikki Shepp, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. “Each of these incredible alum and Gold Award Girl Scouts embody the very essence of our Girl Scout DNA. They are go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders who have left their mark on the world and serve as a powerful testament to Girl Scouts as the experts in preparing girls for a lifetime of leadership, success, and adventure.”
Girl Scouts of Orange County’s ninth annual Celebrate Leadership event is chaired by Girl Scouts of Orange County board members Jacqueline Ackerblom, of Grant Thornton LLP, and Julie Farbaniec, of Blizzard Entertainment. This signature event will host over 300 of Orange County’s community and business leaders for an evening of inspiration, dinner, auctions, and fun. Money raised will support leadership development programs for Orange County’s 20,000 Girl Scouts and the more than 13,000 dedicated volunteers and adult members who inspire them.
Support Girl Scouts of Orange County’s Celebrate Leadership event by becoming a sponsor, donating auction items, and/or purchasing tickets. For more information and available sponsorships, visit girlscoutsoc.orgor contact Director of Fund Development Monica McDade at (949) 461-8812 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..