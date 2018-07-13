Cox Conserves Heroes awards: nominate extraordinary local environmental volunteer – winner will get $50,000 for nonprofit of their choice
Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land today opened the nomination process for the Cox Conserves Heroes program. The program serves to honor environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their local communities. The public is encouraged to nominate local conservation heroes through July 31.
Celebrating its 10th year, the nomination process is open in eight select Cox markets: Atlanta, Arizona, California (Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara), Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington. Once a winner from each market has been chosen, these winning individuals will compete in a national competition that the public will vote on in October.
In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program is presented by Cox Communications and Bank of America.
Photo by Jon Barber
Here are some very worthy Laguna environmental volunteers enjoying a Laguna Canyon Foundation mixer at The Ranch
Beginning this year, Cox has evolved the program to increase the levels of support for the winners. Local winners in the above-listed markets will receive $10,000 to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice, with an additional award of $50,000 to the national winner’s chosen nonprofit.
Nominees and nonprofits of choice must be located within a Cox service area in the eight participating markets.
The public can nominate volunteers by filling out a brief online form at www.coxconservesheroes.com now through July 31. A panel of local and environmental leaders will select the winner in each market. The winners will then become candidates for the national title. National voting starts October 1, and anyone can nominate at the local level or cast a ballot for their favorite finalist in the national competition.
The winner of the national competition will be announced in late October.
Eligibility criteria for nominees
Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria: Their activity creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space; their activity is done on a volunteer basis and is not part of paid employment; their activity inspires others to engage in community conservation.
In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, the national Cox Conserves Heroes program has donated more than $800,000 to environmental nonprofits over the past 10 years, and more than 200 volunteers have been honored.
To learn more about the program, contact Keith Maley at The Trust for Public Land at (415) 800-5177 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; or Joe Camero at Cox Communications at (949) 563-8353 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..