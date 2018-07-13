City Manager’s Updates
Agate Street Beach Access – Re-Opening Ceremony – The City of Laguna Beach invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 24 at 4 p.m. for the re-opening of the newly renovated beach access at Agate Street. The project includes new stairways, overlooks, landscaping, lighting, benches and bike racks. For questions, please contact Lou Kneip at (949) 464-6688 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Drop-In Basketball – Drop-In Basketball will be held at Laguna Beach High School in Dugger Gym for three Sundays, July 15, 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $3 per participant. Please contact Community Services at (949) 464-6645 with any questions.
City Hall Exhibition – Community Art Project awarded Mike Ishikawa the Arts Commission Choice award for his pastel “Heisler Park” which is currently on exhibit at City Hall. The public is invited to vote for their favorite artwork before the exhibition ends on August 8.
Public Art Restoration – The following installations are in the process of restoration: “Laguna Tortoise” (Bluebird Park); “Word on the Street” (Heisler Park); and “Boy and Dog” (Jahraus Park). Artists will be on-site undertaking the restoration, which should be completed by Sunday. This project has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
Call for Artists – The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting entries for its 2018 Juried Fine Art Exhibition. Entry deadline is September 8. Apply online at https://lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com. This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..