Win $250 by simply exercising your imagination and your fingertips – but the deadline is approaching fast!
All you have to do to win $250 (and there are two prizes of $250!) is take a look at Jeff Rovner’s photo below and respond in the form of flash fiction (a very short story, less than 500 words) or a poem or a brief memory that it inspires.
Your entry can be profound, trivial, funny or moving, whatever strikes you – just write what comes naturally!
Besides winning $250, your piece will be published on the City website and displayed at City Hall.
Sit down right now and give it a go…it’s just words.
Or if you prefer to give your entry more thought (sometimes what comes out spontaneously is most authentic), there’s a book at the City Hall counter featuring art-inspired writing. There you can see what other, similar contests have inspired.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Do not be intimidated by this amazing photograph: Just respond in writing…what does it make you feel? What might the monk be thinking? Do the colors resonate with you? Does the robe make you think of a bullfighter or a butterfly maybe?
2018 Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn, who initiated this project, says, “There is a long tradition of writing responding to visual art, so we thought it would be fun to post a challenge to local poets and authors to respond in verse or prose to a piece of local art,” she said.
“We chose FOA artist Jeff Rovner’s photograph Yangon Monastery Myanmar [to be the inspiration for the competition],” Redfearn added.
Friends can enter too
There will be two $250 winners
The photograph will be on display at City Hall for the duration of the competition.
Tell your friends, too – the contest is open to all Orange County residents 18 years of age or older. Please submit works via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The deadline for entries is Friday, July 27.
Entries should be 500 words or less. Work must be original. Work must not have been previously published. Entry establishes an agreement on the part of the artist to all conditions listed in the prospectus.
Visit www.litlaguna.com for more information.