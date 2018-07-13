Injured animals on the trails: what to do
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Recently, while walking at James Dilley Preserve, Lynette and I spotted a rabbit that had a lame leg. Because it was close to the trail, and didn’t run away when we approached, we knew something was wrong. Then when it tried to put some distance between us, and hide behind a bush, it dragged one of its back legs.
We were uncertain as to what to do. Turns out that my first inclination (try to capture it) was the wrong thing to do. And, thankfully, we didn’t.
Never touch an injured animal if you encounter one on the trails
(This rabbit was spotted in Laguna Wilderness Park, but not the one we saw)
Ranger Brad of Orange County Parks says, “It’s doesn’t often happen that one sees an injured animal on the trails. First of all, don’t touch it! Then either go back to the trailhead if there is someone there, and let them know the location of the injured animal, or if there is no one manning the entrance, call OC Parks front desk at (949) 923-2235, and let them know where the animal was spotted.”
