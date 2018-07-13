Refuse archaeology and the trashcans of Laguna
Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL
I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m fascinated with trashcans, not the actual cans, but what’s in them (or around them). Readers of past articles know that I’m an alley picker, and I’ve spotted some unusual items while walking down my alley; a designer wedding dress with the tags still on, positioned on top of a trash can like an offering; a bevy of jewelry right there in an open can – and a Nordstrom’s bag to put it all in.
Click on photo for larger image
Crayons, coloring books, and a bottle of Tums
To be honest, walking my dog is just an excuse to go down the alley. It’s less obvious and no one, hopefully, will call the police when they see me looking into trashcans.
The people who populate my alley throw away the strangest things (but admittedly, there are several galleries that line the alley). Last night, I found a bunch of crayons, coloring books, and drawings (possibly a workshop gone wrong?), and what looks like a bottle of Tums, to boot, right in the middle of it.
Click on photo for larger image
Forlorn box of Christmas bulbs in July
Next to that, a container of small blue Christmas bulbs on top of a recycle bin. Both funny and melancholy. I didn’t take them. Not the right color.
According to www.atlasobscure.com, looking through someone’s trash is known as a “trash hit,” “dumpster diving” and even “refuse archaeology,” but “dumpster diving” has a bad connotation and is totally unnecessary. The items I collect (and again, though it’s scavenging, the word has a bad connotation) are most often on top (or leaning against) the trashcans.
I prefer to call it alley picking, and the pickings are usually pretty good. In my alley, anyway.