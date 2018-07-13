So very Laguna…have you noticed this piece of public art in Heisler Park?
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Voyager by Linda Brunker, installed 2003: City of Laguna Beach Art in Public Places, Heisler Park
Created by Irish artist Linda Brunker, the bronze sculpture is inspired by our connection with the ocean. The female figure stands on a pyramid of shells her head embracing the breeze of the Pacific Ocean.
Linda created a second piece for the City titled “People’s Council” outside City Hall.