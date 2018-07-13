Six-pack or no-pack (that’s me)? Doesn’t matter, Renato DaRocha’s goal is to make (any) body better
Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD
These are the Google searches I made after deciding to attempt my first gym workout in 20 years: Should I eat before I work out, and if so, when, and what should I eat?
Do I wear shoes to the gym and if so, what kind? (I knew not to wear stilettos; other than that, I felt somewhat clueless as to type of shoe – barefoot yoga will do that to you.)
And then I Googled “location of DaRocha Fitness” because that’s where I was headed, more as an experiment than anything else.
Would I survive an hour’s exercise?
My fear of gyms is partly because I am the furthest thing from taut – my muscles are roughly the consistency of marshmallow – and I feel intimidated every time I set foot into a gym (never mind both feet).
Gyms have had an impact on me – just wrong kind (so far)
My heart rate escalates beyond a safe level just looking at the thing that you step up and down on; my attempted biceps curls flat-line; and as for planks, well, you wouldn’t want bendy ones like mine for your hardwood floors.
Also, as an uncoordinated klutz, left alone in a gym, the machines seem to come to life with evil intentions, a la Star Wars.
But off I went, on the advice of a friend, and with the encouragement of Brazilian-born Renato DaRocha, certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine to offer personal training not only for the buff and beautiful, but also to help people like me achieve a higher level of fitness and better muscle tone.
(Renato’s body would have made the young Schwarzenegger envious, let me just say that. Good heavens. Is there such a thing as a twelve-pack?)
Renato DaRocha: Is there such a thing as a twelve-pack?
During the six-minute drive to the fitness studio, my mind wandered all over the place…Who cares, I thought, whether my arms have definition – “things that hang from your shoulders” is a good enough definition for me…and I recalled the relatively early demise of fitness guru and runner James Fixx…oh god no, I don’t want to die, I thought, I’m having my first granddaughter in October!...but I wasn’t exactly Fixx…so was that a good thing or a bad thing?
Then I found a parking spot.
Renato was welcoming and warm, and the spotless studio, thank goodness, was cool, with the AC on to counter the record-breaking heat.
Well, the workout was great!
The first ten minutes, anyway, on the treadmill, chatting, then working on my quads and hamstrings, Renato encouraging me every step of the way…
The second ten minutes was fine! Up and down, up and down, core and back engaged. The machines were friendly and comfortable. I felt strong, thought about my calendar and how I might fit (no pun intended, but acknowledged) workouts into my schedule, pictured my future toned body.
I cannot tell a lie
But by the end of the third ten minutes excuses poured out of me, disguised as useful information: “Gallbladder has been removed,” I said, as if it mattered. “Broke elbow once. Broke shoulder, too,” I muttered, pulling on some ropes to strengthen my triceps. “Arms always have been weak, genetics maybe? Also my work schedule is crazy, and I sit a lot…”
These health problems occurred years ago, of course, but were offered as a way to draw a veil over the real truth – that I am rather unfit, to say the least, despite regular hikes and gentle yoga.
“Ok, got it, understand,” Renato said kindly. “Ten, eleven, twelve.”
I made it another ten minutes, but that was it – I gave up. I chickened out! I’d begun to feel nauseous. Did not like the feeling. (Please know that Renato had given me plenty of time to pause in between, and to drink water, and he never asked me to do more than 20 reps, mostly 12, of each exercise. I’ve seen enough TV to know I wasn’t being pushed to anything beyond the most basic of workouts. I simply cannot lie.)
I’ll be back
Renato was very comforting. He said it was a good start. He understands limitations. While I recovered, he gave me great advice about good nutrition (that’s another service he offers) and recommended exercise strategies for my particular set of challenges.
My goal is to climb a few more hills, work harder at my yoga, and sign up with Renato in the next month or so.
My question was answered. No, I could not happily survive an hour at the gym. Not at this point. But on the whole, the experience was very positive, thanks to Renato’s warm personality, caring, and obvious expertise.
What can I say, except I’ll be back!
Personal trainer Renato has competed – and placed every time – in Men’s Physique competitions around the world. He was born in Brazil and has training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which allows him to integrate diversity into his workout regimens. His state-of-the-art gym is located at 1936 S Coast Hwy. Website is www.darochafitness.com and his phone number is 715-5542. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions.