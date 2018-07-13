Family Art Day at Festival of the Arts, the bewitching magic of Le PeTiT CiRqUe never fades
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Jeff Rovner
On any given day or night during the summer, the Festival of Arts (FOA) is a rarified place filled with splendid and imaginative art, and the genius creativity of the Pageant of the Masters.
But this past Sunday during Family Art Day, to add to its already rich allure, the
FOA grounds were alive with the sights and sounds of merriment, music, and the mesmerizing artistry of Le PeTiT CiRqUe (LPC).
Girl jumps for joy at Family Art Day at Festival of the Arts
During the day’s festivities, visiting families with kids of all ages donned elaborate balloon hats, sported temporary tattoos, participated in crafts and treasure hunts, and mingled with the technicolor-costumed sprites that make up LPC. And for the second year, a capacity audience was completely captivated by the performance of this all children cirque company.
Does magic fade with familiarity? In this case, seeing the performance by Le PeTiT CiRqUe for the second time, the answer is a resounding, “No.” The bewitching nature of the troupe is still in full force as evidenced by the “oohs” and “aahs” coming from the spellbound crowd.
The audience drew a collective breath when the acrobats (one with a tiny nymph of a girl wrapped around her waist) shot arrows with their feet while doing handstands. We were dazzled by the aerialists hypnotic twirls high above the ground, seeming to turn into crimson flower petals before our eyes. And the little karate master with his enthusiastic utterances always elicits a reaction from the crowd, especially when he wields his sword around the stage.
Every moment continues to be awe-inspiring.
Girl on stilts towers over artist in his booth
What this company has accomplished is also awe-inspiring. LPC is the only all-kid humanitarian professional cirque company in the world. The troupe consists of kids from 5 -16 years of age, who perform as cirque artists, acrobats, karate masters, musicians, singers, hula hoop masters, and dancers.
They have performed all over the US, Canada and Dubai, and for world leaders including the Dalai Lama, and the Sultan of Brunei. LPC has raised an incredible five million dollars since its launch six years ago.
As readers might remember, LPC’s connection to the Festival is through Haley Rovner, the troupe’s hula hoop master, whose father just happens to be Jeff Rovner, a fine art photographer exhibiting at the FOA for the second year in a row. His Cirque Noir portfolio is currently on exhibition (last year it featured his LPC photographs).
Anne Arellano doing a handstand at Rovner’s booth as Haley looks on
Le PeTiT CirRqUe started with a vision that Nathalie Gaulthier, the founder and creator of LPC, had as a seven-year-old girl. “I grew up in Iqualuit, Nunavut, right below Greenland, with Inuits, Eskimos. I was a minority. I grew up with igloos around me and knew there was a bigger world out there. I wrote my first play at age seven, directed it, and it was presented at my school in half English and half Inuit.”
But, it’s one thing to have a vision, it’s another to make it happen.
And that’s just what Gaulthier did. “I launched my full company at age 14 in Montreal, Canada and it grew! We added the circus in 2007 and Le PeTiT CiRqUe was born in 2012.”
Just last October, they were invited to appear at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.
Gaulthier says of this experience, “The biggest takeaway for our team was to dream big and believe in their potential to make a difference in the world.”
Haley chats with Councilman Bob Whalen as Audrey Brown sips her soda
Although the show is magic, it’s not magically conjured up, and ultimately appears on stage only after a tremendous amount of hard work, perseverance, and creativity by everyone concerned. All the elements, the performers, costumes, music, choreography, and staging, come together to generate the mystique.
This year there was an addition to LPC’s stage presence, one that has a unique connection to the Pageant of the Masters. The mural behind the LPC performers was painted by 11-year-old artist Elisabeth Anisimow, who has participated in several shows with LPC.
Elisabeth’s specialty is producing paintings very much like the ones in the Pageant – she was inspired by the European tradition “tableaux vivant,” which translates from French to “living pictures.” Especially popular in the 19th century, it involved actors transforming themselves to represent scenes from art, literature or history.
LPC troupe poses in front of Elisabeth’s mural
She and her mother, Ekaterina Anisimova, live in St. Petersburg, Russia, but also spend time in Los Angeles. She painted the mural in Russia and brought it over to the US for this show. She also brought the materials for three frames, which she and her mom assembled at the Rovner residence on Saturday. They then mounted the three canvases over the frames on Sunday morning in preparation for the performance.
The “proper” way to present her mural at the Festival last weekend would have been for the human figures to remain immobile in front of the canvas. But for this particular performance, it was decided the figures – who were acrobats – should move. And the audience was certainly glad they did.
During the intermission between LPC’s two performances, the audience was treated to the music of Undecided Future, a pop/funk/R&B band featuring former students of Orange County School of the Arts. They have performed at numerous venues including the 2016 NAMM Show, Honda Center, House of Blues, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and opened up for the legendary band The English Beat at the Coach House. A perfect choice for this particular afternoon of fun and fantasy.
Watching a performance by LPC is like being part of fairytale that one never wants to end. If Laguna is fortunate enough to have them back next year, don’t miss it, and prepare to be wowed, again and again!
For more information on LPC, go to www.lestudiola.com/le-petit-cirque.