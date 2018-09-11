City Remembrance Ceremony marks the 5th anniversary of officer Jon Coutchie’s passing
Beloved fallen LBPD Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, who, devastatingly, was killed in a crash on Sept 21, 2013, at the young age of 41, will be remembered in this year’s City Remembrance Ceremony on Sept 21, marking the fifth anniversary of Officer Coutchie’s End of Watch.
In honor of Officer Coutchie’s ultimate sacrifice five years ago, City employees, family, friends, and members of the community are encouraged to attend the event to remember the sacrifice of the Police Department’s two fallen officers. The Police Memorial honors two LBPD officers who were killed in the line of duty, Coutchie in 2013, and Gordon French in 1953.
Six months after Coutchie became a motor officer in March 2013, he died after a crash at Cleo Street and Coast Highway while responding to a report of a reckless driver.
The Remembrance Ceremony on Sept 21 will mark the 5th anniversary of officer Jon Coutchie’s death in the line of duty
The Remembrance Ceremony has become an annual tradition that is open to any member of the public wishing to attend. Last year more than 100 people were in attendance and included a presentation by the LBPD Honor Guard and comments by LBPD Capt Jeff Calvert and former LBPD Chief Paul Workman.
The ceremony will take place outside of the LBPD in front of the Eternal Legacy memorial beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sept 21. Refreshments will immediately follow the event.