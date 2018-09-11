Forest and Ocean Gallery to host an evening of fine art and fine music on Sept 15
Enjoy fine art and fine music at Forest and Ocean Gallery on Friday, Sept 15 in beautiful downtown Laguna Beach, where you will be able to tour the gallery, enjoy wine and appetizers, and hear the Southern California Philharmonic String Quartet in recital. The event begins at 4 p.m., and the concert begins at 4:45 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of forestoceangallery.com
The beautiful Forest and Ocean Gallery in downtown Laguna will host upcoming art and music event
The orchestra’s string quartet, led by the orchestra’s conductor and violinist Brenden Muresan, will be performing a special recital of “Music Inspired by America,” as a prelude to their upcoming concert on Sept 29. After the concert, event-goers are free to stay a while longer and enjoy the gallery.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy of socalphil.org
Southern California Philharmonic is an Orange County community-based orchestra
The String Quartet is comprised of the following members of the orchestra: First Violin: Branden Muresan (Conductor), Second Violin: Jessica Haddy (Concertmaster), Viola: Cindy Luu (Principal Violist) and Cello: Jordan Horwich (Principal Cellist). Violinist Jessica Haddy, a resident of Laguna Beach, is Concertmaster of the Southern California Philharmonic. She plays a Krutz violin, and is an Krutz string ambassador.
Southern California Philharmonic is an Orange County, community-based orchestra providing local musicians and the public a chance to engage with the great orchestral works.
Forest and Ocean Gallery is a fine art gallery devoted to all forms of artistic expression, proudly representing 30+ award-winning artists and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association in Residence.
There is a $30 per person cover charge. All proceeds from this event, less expenses, will go to benefit the Southern California Philharmonic.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3597118 or call David Parker at (949) 872-6616.
Forest and Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave.