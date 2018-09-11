Impressive Crowds packed the Festival of Arts & 85th Annual Pageant of the Masters’ ‘Under the Sun’
The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts closed out a summer of fun “Under the Sun” on Saturday, Sept 1, marking the final night of the 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. Together, the events drew in hundreds of thousands of attendees throughout its 9-week run. The Fine Art Show and Pageant were sponsored by Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, Pavilions Foundation and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.
Since opening on July 5, the highly acclaimed Festival of Arts Fine Art Show offered avid art collectors and festival-goers an outstanding variety of fine art to browse and purchase. Juried to ensure the highest caliber of artists, the summer event showcased original works by 140 established and emerging artists from Orange County in various genres including ceramics, glass, painting, jewelry, mixed media, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and wood.
Family-friendly activities were offered daily including art workshops and demonstrations, youth and adult art classes, live music, and special events. Attendees were also treated to spectacular artwork from more than 300 of Orange County’s (PK-12) art students in the Junior Art Exhibit, sponsored by CalFirst National Bank and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach.
In early July, smiles and laughter echoed through the Festival of Arts on Family Art Day, sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union. Children and families delighted in interactive slime activities, balloon art, face painting, art workshops, demos, live music, and an unforgettable acrobatics performance from Le Petite Cirque, recently featured on NBC’s Little Big Shots.
The 10th Annual Festival Runway Fashion Show wowed audiences in mid-August with the artists’ creativity and talent constructing outfits from reclaimed, reused or recycled materials. This year’s fashion show was hosted by KTTV FOX11’s Entertainment Reporter, Amanda Salas, and a panel of five judges chose the top looks in four categories. Over 2,000 attendees voted and awarded “People’s Choice Award” to Festival artist Adam Neeley’s most dramatic and effervescent recycled creation yet: “Acqua” – a gown made of more than 300 cans of La Croix water.
The Pageant of the Masters celebrated its 85th anniversary with a truly inspiring and breathtaking presentation of “Under the Sun” set in the Festival of Arts’ Irvine Bowl. Running in conjunction with the Fine Art Show, the Pageant of the Masters enchanted audiences nightly with “living pictures” under the stars, encompassing the inspiration and beginning of the art movement in Laguna Beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
The 85th annual Pageant of the Master’s Under the Sun theme was a big hit
The one-of-a-kind show recreated famous works of art including Joaquin Sorolla’s Lighthouse Walk at Biarritz, Joseph Kleitsch’s Red and Green, Jean-Francois Millet The Gleaners and the Pageant’s traditional finale, The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci.
On August 25, the Celebrity Benefit Concert and Pageant of the Masters welcomed guests and attending celebrities, including the evening’s Pageant host, actress Sarah Drew, and musical performer Steve Tyrell, to the Festival grounds in support of the Building Fund for renovations of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters facility.
The event, sponsored by Southern California Acura Dealers, KOST Radio 103.5, and Yamaha, also marked the conclusion of the summer-long raffle for a 2019 Acura RDX. The event grossed over $200,000 and was attended by a slew of celebrity guests including Kate Flannery, Daniel Henney, Tricia Helfer, Kate Linder, Joe Mantegna, and Dallas Raines to mention a few.
As the 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Arts Show and Pageant of the Masters came to an end, the Festival and Pageant look forward to a thrilling season ahead with welcoming the return of the Pageant of the Monsters. Resurrected on the Festival of Arts grounds every five years, Pageant of the Monsters presents a frightfully fun time with ghoulish tricks, treats, and “spook-tacular” art surprises October 26, 27, 28 and 31, 2018. For more information on the Festival of Arts and upcoming Pageant of the Monsters, visit http://foapom.com