Get your taste buds ready for some delightful fare as Taste of Laguna returns to FOA grounds on Oct 18

Join Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a night of tasty bites and delicious drinks from Laguna’s finest restaurants. Mark Thursday, Oct 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. on your calendar. It’s the Chamber’s favorite night of the year, so they are going to kick it up a notch!

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Shutterstock

Taste of Laguna comes to FOA on Oct 18

Enjoy selections from favorite local Laguna Beach spots, including Jan’s Health Bar, K’ya, Kitchen in the Canyon, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Las Brisas, Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nick’s, Okura Sushi, ​Reunion Kitchen & Drink, Rooftop, Sapphire, Sergio’s Empanadas, Skyloft, Slice Pizza, South of Nick’s, Starfish Laguna, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff, The Grove on Forest, Three Seventy Common Kitchen + Drink, Ti Amo by il Barone, Tommy Bahama, Watermarc, and Whole Foods.

For more information and tickets, go to www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Public safety forum features City Council candidates, is hosted by LB Police & Firefighters’ Associations

The Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association and Firefighters will be hosting a joint Public Safety Forum for the 2018 Laguna Beach City Council candidates on Friday, Sept 14 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Top of the World Elementary Multipurpose Room. The school is located at 21601Treetop Lane.

A moderator will ask the candidates questions prepared by the Police Association and Firefighters relating to current public safety topics and issues. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions to the moderator related to public safety. The forum is a free event and open to the public.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

Detective Hotchkiss is on the top row, far left, in this photo celebrating LBPD at the MY HERO event

“It is the most essential role of local government, and our City Council, to protect the residents and visitors of this great community. Your safety should be their number one priority,” notes Laguna Beach Police Employees Association President, Ryan Hotchkiss.

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to host City Council candidates forum at Laguna Playhouse

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will hold a candidates forum on Saturday, Sept 29 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Laguna Playhouse. The public is cordially invited to attend in addition to all city council candidates.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBAA will host a candidates forum at the Laguna Playhouse on Sept 29

This year’s city council candidates include: Peter Blake, Ann Christoph, Sue Marie Connolly, Sue Kempf, Cheryl Kinsman, Toni Iseman, Lorene Laguna, Judie Mancuso, Allison Mathews, Paul Merritt, and Rob Zur Schmiede.

The discussion will be moderated by former Mayor Jane Egly and is generously hosted by the Laguna Playhouse. LBAA has prepared a series of questions that address the arts in Laguna Beach on topics that range from the need for performance space to parking in the Arts District. The arts community is encouraged to participate and show their support for the arts, which is responsible for generating substantial City revenue.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts served on the terrace, and the forum will begin 9 a.m. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, contact Rosemary Swimm at rpswimm@yahoo.com.

Laguna Beach Chamber presents Catmosphere’s ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday

This Thursday, Sept 13 from 6 - 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host Catmosphere’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting is open to the public and free to attend.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

The cat lounge is a foster home for adoptable cats and kittens

Catmosphere Laguna is Orange County’s first Cat Café founded by Gail Allyn Landau. Catmosphere Laguna serves as both a community café and a foster home for adoptable cats and kittens. Originating in Taiwan in 1998, cat cafés have since become a global phenomenon, inspiring similar business models to open across Japan, London, and most recently, the US.

Catmosphere Laguna has partnered with the Laguna Woods Cat Club, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, and local feline rescues to serve as a foster home for healthy cats and kittens with the goal of placing them in their forever homes.

Catmosphere is located at 381 Forest Ave. Visits to the cat lounge are $22 for adults and $12 for children (ages 6-17).

Catmosphere is ADA friendly.

For more information on Catmosphere, to book an appointment, watch the web cam, or read the bios of the kitties, go to www.catmospherelaguna.com.

Community invited to Ask the Doctor event with ER and Wellness Doctor Anita Wang

What is integrative medicine? What are the four simple steps to optimal health? Why should you find the root of an illness and how is that done? These are all important questions that Laguna Wellness Doctor Anita Wang will answer at her Ask the Doctor event on Thursday, Sept 20. Dr. Wang invites the community to stop by her office from 4 - 6 p.m. for this complimentary event, and to enjoy a glass of wine with some friends.

Click on photo for a larger image

Dr. Wang in her lovely Laguna Beach office ready to answer your questions

Dr. Wang’s compassion and skills have taken her around the world and allowed her to adapt a unique skill set that merges eastern influence and western technology. She is dedicated to delivering the highest quality holistic wellness, preventive medicine, and medical aesthetics and continues to practice Emergency Medicine as well as running her own practice and providing care to online patients.

In addition to being a Board Certified Emergency Physician, she is also a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, a Fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging, and extensively trained in Aesthetics. She graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine and has spent over 20 years as an ER doctor previously at UCLA Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Anita Wang MD is located at 255 Thalia Street, Suite B. For more information, visit www.anitawangmd.com or call (949) 734-0580.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Tues, Sept 11

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Discovery Hike

Wed, Sept 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.Parking: Free.





Fitness Hike at Willow

Thu, Sept 13

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (571-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Remember: This hike is strenuous and fast-paced. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Please wear hiking shoes and bring plenty of water. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Restoration Stewardship

Wed, Sept 12

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of habitat restoration work in the Pecten Reef area of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the park their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Online sign-up required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324. The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school.





Yoga Hike

Wed, Sept 12

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri & 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Sept 12

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





California Costal Cleanup Day

Sat, Sept 15

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Crystal Cove State Park in celebration California Coastal Cleanup Day. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 or Reef Point. Volunteers needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline of the park. Parking fee waived for those entering the park between 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. For more

information, go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sun, Sept 16, 9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove

State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns

Amphitheater (PCH inland

at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Walking Tour

Sun, Sept 16

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck

of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.