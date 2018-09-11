LBUSD to launch its 2018-2019 Learning Link program Oct 2
On Tuesday, Oct 2, LBUSD will launch its 2018-2019 Learning Link program for early learning with its first session from 9 to 11 a.m.
Learning Link supports early childhood education, fine and gross motor skills, speech and language development, family literacy, and school readiness. The program also provides health and development screenings and referrals to community resources at no cost to parents.
“The social, cognitive-linguistic, emotional, and physical capacities that emerge in the early years are all important prerequisites for success in school,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Director of Special Education Irene White. “Research is clear, the human brain develops the vast majority of its neurons, and is at its most receptive to learning, between birth and three years of age. Therefore, the district’s ongoing commitment to offering services, including Learning Link, through our School Readiness program remains strong. It is critical that parents and caregivers embrace this time and focus on providing quality learning experiences,” she concluded.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
LBUSD Early Link Early Learning Program will kick off on Oct 2
The program provides hands-on learning opportunities for children ages 2.5 to 5 years old that encourages both parent and child to participate in dialogue and interaction at various learning stations during each session.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the Learning Link will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following Tuesdays for Session 1 in 2018: Oct 2, 9, 16, and 30, Nov 6, 13, and 27, and Dec 4, 11, and 18; Session 2 is in 2019: Jan 8, 15, and 22, Feb 5, 12, and 26, and March 5, 12, 19, and 26.
Due to limited class size, the district recommends that parents pre-register for Learning Link to secure a spot. The Learning Link is located in Room 90 in the offices above the Laguna Beach Community Pool at 811 Manzanita Drive. Parent participation is required. For any questions contact Early Learning Specialist Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..