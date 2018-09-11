School Board meeting tonight will feature No Place for Hate presentation
The agenda for tonight’s regular LBSUD Board meeting (Tuesday, Sept 11) has been posted online here.
Open session will begin at 6 p.m. The Board will receive a presentation regarding the district’s No Place for Hate designation. Action items include routine business and policy items.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The mural at Top of the World Elementary reminds students to Act Responsibly in line with the district’s No Place for Hate designation
Please note the following change for the calendar agenda item: At the last Board meeting on August 21, the Board directed staff to bring calendar action items to the Board at its next regular meeting on September 11. Since that meeting, it has come to the Board’s attention that not all Board members will be able to attend the September 11 meeting.
Since this topic has been carefully studied by the Board over the last six months, it is important that all Board members are present when considering action on the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school calendars. Therefore, the action item will be considered at the following regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept 25 at 6 p.m. in the District Office Board room.