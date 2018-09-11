Spanish Teacher Jason Fritze named recipient of the 2018 Spirit of Laguna award
Jason Fritze, a Spanish elementary school teacher, was named the recipient of the 2018 Spirit of Laguna award on August 28. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria presented the award at the annual Welcome Back Breakfast for Laguna Beach Unified School District employees.
Now in its 11th year, the award recognizes a District staff member who exemplifies extraordinary service to others.
(L-R) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria, Board Member Peggy Wolff, Jason Fritze, Top of the World Principal Michael Conlon, and El Morro Principal Chris Duddy
“The energy and passion that Señor Fritze displays in teaching his students Spanish make his classroom a favorite of mine to visit,” said El Morro Elementary School Principal Chris Duddy. “You won’t see children completing grammar worksheets. Instead, you’ll find them physically and mentally immersed in speaking and reading Spanish. I’m never surprised to find Spanish instructors from around the world visiting his classroom to observe his teaching strategies,” he concluded.
Mr. Fritze is a National Board Certified Teacher in World Languages Other than English, an author, and a presenter. Originally from Oklahoma where he taught Spanish and French for seven years, he has also taught in New Jersey and Tennessee. He regularly presents at state, regional, and national language conferences and conducts workshops for language teachers throughout the United States on Comprehension-Based Methods and reading strategies in the classroom.
“Jason is a worldwide leader in foreign language instruction, and we are lucky to have him as part of the LBUSD family,” said Top of the World Elementary Principal Michael Conlon.
Jason Fritze has taught at El Morro and TOW since 2009
Mr. Fritze has taught in the Laguna Beach Unified School District since 2009, alternating his time between El Morro Elementary and Top of the World Elementary. The creative learning environments he creates for students regardless of age or ability and his continued efforts to share his knowledge with peers are evidence of his commitment to his students and profession.