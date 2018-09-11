Police Files
Arson arrest made following altercation and fire at The Inn at Laguna Beach
On Friday, Sept 7, at 6:41 a.m., LBPD officers responded to The Inn at Laguna in reference to a physical fight.
“Officers located the suspect Jermaine Sterling at the Mobil Gas station who matched the description. Five minutes after the altercation, LBPD and fire responded to The Inn at Laguna for a dumpster fire,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “North Coast Highway between Broadway Street and Aster Street needed to be closed down shortly for emergency equipment to contain the fire.”
Smoke was reported to be pouring from the garage out of the dumpster.
A Nixle alert was issued warning about traffic delays. Both directions of Coast Highway were closed between Broadway Street and Aster Street.
“At 2 p.m., officers obtained video surveillance of the altercation and fire. The footage clearly shows Sterling set the fire and flee the area,” Sgt Cota said. “Sterling was arrested and interviewed regarding the arson. He was ultimately charged with Arson.”
Jermaine Austin Sterling, 33, Laguna Beach, was arrested for arson.
Bail was set at $250,000.
Bike rage incident reported near Emerald Bay
On Saturday, Sept 8, at 10:16 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to Emerald Bay and North Coast Highway in reference to an assault amongst bicyclists.
The reporting party was a cyclist who was riding in a group of approximately 10 other cyclists. They were part of a local bicyclist group.
“The group of cyclists were travelling in the number one northbound traffic lane of North Coast Highway,” Sgt Cota said. “As the group rode towards the intersection of Viejo Street, the suspect began a dispute in reference to the way he was riding.”
The dispute continued as the group continued riding northbound.
“A short time later, the suspect approached the RP’s left side and called him a [expletive]. The suspect then grabbed the RP’s left shoulder, shook him, and then pushed him off towards the side of the road,” Sgt Cota said.
The attacked cyclist nearly collided with the curb but was able to maintain control of the bike and was able to prevent himself from coming off his bicycle.
“The RP is desirous of prosecution and is willing to assist in the prosecution of the suspect,” Sgt Cota said. “This case will be forwarded to detectives.”
Python missing for over two months, perusing the streets of Laguna, reunited with owner
On Friday, Sept 7, around 11 p.m. at Coast View Drive, Nicolas Radisay and his wife Jenny were driving home from visiting friends when they came across a snake slithering across the street.
Nicolas gave the full story to Stu News in detail.
“My wife and I were driving home. My wife saw the snake and said, ‘Oh my God, is that a snake?’” Nicolas answered, “It sure is.”
“She exclaimed, ‘Don’t you dare get out of this car,’” Nicolas said, “It was too late.”
In his words…
“My first thought was it was a displaced rattlesnake which someone might run over. I’ll call animal control, so they can properly relocate it.
When I noticed it was a python I placed my shoe in front of her to see if she was aggressive. She balled up slowly and let me touch her with my hand, which affirmed that she was shy, but domesticated. So I picked her up.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Jenny Radisay
Rescued pet python lucky to be crossing the street at the right time, found by good Samaritan
“When I was younger, I had roommates who had snakes, I had friends who were collectors, and I am an Eagle Scout. Scouting was the primary source of how to identify indigenous poisonous snakes and non-poisonous snakes. More importantly, I learned to keep calm and how to handle or guide snakes at pole’s length while respecting snakes’ importance in our ecosystem.
When I picked up the snake my wife wouldn’t let me back in the car. She kept the window cracked while driving next to me. She teased me and we laughed a lot, but she still wouldn’t let me in the house.
She parked the car, ran into the house and sent the kids up to check the snake out. The kids were amazed and couldn’t believe a snake such as this would be cruising the street. Of course, they were quick to take photos and thought the snake was so cool!
Of realizing that it was a tropical snake, I prepared a home for it with rags inside a cooler. It had oxygen and would have been warm enough inside our garage. Snakes don’t need to eat often, and she clearly had been eating something.
The kids posted pics on Snapchat and within minutes they made contact with the owner. A young boy who also lives on our street, near where the python was found, was happily reunited with his pet. His sister had accidentally left the cage open two months earlier. So you could imagine the boy’s surprise at the discovery of his long lost friend. He said she grew about six inches while she was away.
My wife is the happiest of all that the snake found her way home; me too since my new home was likely going to be in the garage with the snake my wife so teases.”
Coyotes stalk canines in North Laguna backyard
On Wednesday, Sept 5, at 8:04 a.m. at Irvine Cove Drive and N Coast Highway, LBPD received a call about a coyote attacking a local canine. The incident was later confirmed.
The next day, at 9:15 a.m., another coyote incident was reported in the same area, this time at Irvine Cove Court.
The resident who called to report the incident said, “Every night three coyotes come and poke their noses through the fence. As a result, the dogs end up barking all night.”
The caller wanted an Animal Services officer to come and assess the situation to come meet them at the backyard fence.
“Coyotes will sit outside approximately an hour or longer,” the resident explained.