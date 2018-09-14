Diane Armitage

Chef Maro Molteni: The Boy Is Back in Town

If you’ve seen this guy wandering around town, it’s not an optical illusion.

Chef Maro (Mariano) Molteni is back in town AND looking for a place to hang his chef’s hat.

Last year in May, local favorite Maro Wood Grill suddenly changed ownership and Chef Owner Maro upped and moved his family back to Argentina. Weeks later, his Chef in Residence, Debra Sims, exited the restaurant and, then, exited our town in August with plans to pan for new culinary gold in Yreka, California.

Fans of Maro Wood Grill blinked back big, rolly tears as the loss struck home.

So Done With Sabbatical

And then, it all changed last weekend when Chef Maro texted me a note: He’s back!

“Argentina was just a sabbatical,” he says. “My brother is a celebrity chef there, and we had a great time reconnecting, but even he had to close his restaurant recently – the economy is just so terrible there,” he explained.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Diane and Chef Maro

So, he and family are back in town with kids settled in school, a new home in Arch Beach Heights, and Maro now combing the coastal countryside for “The Next Place.”

Where Will Maro Hang His Chef’s Hat?

On Wednesday, while we downed lovely lunch fare at Anna Driggs’ Central, we talked through his many restaurant space options.

Costa Mesa? (I say no.)

Lido? (I say no).

Corona del Mar? (I say no).

Crystal Cove? (I say no).

I begin to whine loudly. Why not here, in Laguna, with all your adoring friends, I ask?

It’s the cost of rent here.

“It doesn’t pencil out anymore,” he says morosely. “I want a larger place this time…and larger restaurant space definitely does not pencil out in Laguna. That, combined with the parking requirements for restaurants…I can’t get back in,” he finishes.

Show the Chef Some Laguna Love

Surely, some landlord within our city limits has a better idea, but we’ve got to work fast:

Maro is a man with a mission. Contact me with ideas for Chef Maro at: Diane@ArmitageRealEstateGroup.com.

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book, The Best of Laguna Beach

TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

This week’s safety tip from the City: make emergency plan as a family

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in order to be prepared for emergencies. The City is breaking down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help residents be more prepared in the event of an emergency.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The devastating Aliso Fire reminds us how important it is to be prepared for an emergency

This week, the City encourages residents to make a written plan as a family so that you can contact one another in an emergency. Include evacuation routes, meeting point locations, contact information should your phone not work, and other items. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy-to-use template.

Next week, the City urges residents to get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, and learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts on Thursday, Sept 20. Residents can register online through the City’s recreation class sign-up at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Lastly, during with the week of September 24th, make an emergency kit so that you have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.

Laguna Board of REALTORS® American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Sept 20

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® Education committee invites the public to take part in the American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Thursday, Sept 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Pacific Sotheby’s International, 32356 Coast Highway at the Red Cross bus in the parking lot.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds in the US someone needs blood. To schedule a donation appointment, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: LBOR, or contact Laura Rudd at the Red Cross at laura.rudd@redcross.orgor (949) 439-0551. A photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card is required to donate blood.

Enjoy Ocean Institute’s annual Battle of the Bands fundraiser Sept 29

Ocean Institute, located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive in Dana Point, will feature a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday, Sept 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. to raise money for the Institute’s Distance Learning Program for children.

Hosted by the Sand Dollar Guild, a fundraising arm of the Ocean Institute, two well-known blues bands will take to the stage. Brian Young and the Blues Band will join the Blues Racket Band for an evening of soulful sound amid the beautiful ocean setting at the Institute.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy ocean-institute.org

Help raise funds for Ocean Institute’s Distance Learning Program for children

A Silent Auction will offer additional ways to donate, explained a spokesperson for the event. “An Opportunity Drawing Raffle includes a two-night stay for four people in a two bedroom cottage suite and dinner for four at the Harvest Restaurant, donated by The Ranch at Laguna Beach,” she said. “Other Opportunity prizes include VIP passes to San Clemente’s outlet stores where guests can enjoy a beverage of their choice, light snacks, and relax during the hectic shopping season just around the corner.”

In addition to the fantastic live music, local restaurants will be serving up their most popular dishes. A cash bar with the best beer, wine, and spirits the area has to offer and delicious offerings by Jimmy’s Favorite American Tavern, Macaroni Grill, Parallel Pizza, Roux, Sharkey’s, South of Nick’s, and more are included in the event ticket.

Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets for the Battle of the Bands event, visit www.SandDollarGuild.org/tickets. To pay by check, please mail it to Jeannie Sticher at 33892 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629. For more information about the Ocean Institute, visit www.ocean-institute.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thu, Sept 27

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Yoga Hike

Wed, Sept 12

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, and then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri & 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Discovery Hike

Wed, Sept 26

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While we will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso & Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri & 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and

wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





California Costal Cleanup Day

Sat, Sept 15

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Crystal Cove State Park in celebration California Coastal Cleanup Day. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 or Reef Point. Volunteers needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline of the park. Parking fee waived for those entering the park between 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. For more information, go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sun, Sept 16, 9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Walking Tour

Sun, Sept 16

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Sept 19

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.