City Manager’s Updates
Historic Preservation Ordinance Meeting Rescheduled – The Sept 18 Special City Council meeting on the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept 29 at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers. The purpose of this Special City Council meeting is to clarify legal requirements surrounding the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance and provide direction to the Historic Preservation Task Force. The meeting was rescheduled to accommodate as many people as possible and encourage community participation on this important topic for Laguna Beach.
The meeting will be broadcast live on cable channel 852 and streamed online at www.lagunabeachcity.net.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The City Council will meet on Sept 29 to clarify legal requirements surrounding the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance
City Tree Trimming – The City’s tree maintenance contractor will start the 2018/19 public tree trimming cycle on Sept 17. All palm trees, Indian laurel figs, and coral trees will be trimmed throughout the city in this trim cycle along with trees located in downtown and south of Park Avenue. All trimming is done to improve tree health, reduce potential hazards/damage, and per ANSI A300 Standard Practices.
Questions regarding trimming should be directed to Dale Schuck at (949) 497-0735 or Robert Sedita at (949) 497-0740.
Street Resurfacing – Road construction on Laguna Canyon Frontage Rd is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 18. During working hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on Laguna Canyon Frontage Rd. The street and sidewalk will remain open for use and minor traffic delays can be anticipated. Affected businesses have been notified.
For more information, visit the project website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/slurryseal or call (844) LAGUNA4 or (844) 524-8624.
Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers – On Friday, Sept 14 James Denevan and Kylan Peterson graduate from the Gold West Police Academy, Class #158. The City welcomes them to their team.
September is National Preparedness Month – September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to get prepared. The City is breaking down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help you be more prepared. This week – make a written plan with your family so you can contact one another in an emergency. Include evacuation routes, meeting point locations, contact information should your phone not work, and other items.
Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy-to-use template.
Leashed Dogs Allowed on the Beaches Until June 15 – As of Sept 11, dogs are allowed on city and county beaches all day until June 15 of next year, provided they are on a leash no longer than six feet in length. The exception is Thousand Steps Beach where per county policy dogs are not allowed throughout the year.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
As of Sept 11, dogs are allowed on city and county beaches all day until June 15, 2019, with the exception of Thousand Steps Beach
Watch for Deer Crossing the Road – Watch for deer crossing roads and highways in and near the City. Cars in separate incidents hit three deer last week at different locations in Laguna Beach.
Have You Renewed Your Shopper Permit? The old pink 2016-2018 shopper parking permits expired on July 31. If you have not already done so, make sure to get the new blue 2018-2020 shopper-parking permit. Shopper parking permits are only available for residents of Laguna Beach (proof of residency required). They cost $80 each for the first two permits and $150 each for the third and fourth (with a maximum of four permits per household). The new blue shopper parking permits are valid for two years from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020.
For more information including to purchase a permit online, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/parking/parking_permits/shopper_permits.htm.
Sunset Serenades – Sunset Serenades continues this Friday at 5:30 p.m. with musical guest Jack Benny. The concert is held at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on the corner of Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
Council Chamber Banner and Holiday Palette Competitions – The Arts Commission is accepting artist submissions for new banners in the City Hall Council Chambers and the annual Holiday Palette Competition. Submissions are open to Laguna Beach residents 18 years of age or older. Prospective designs must be delivered to the Cultural Arts Department, 2nd Floor City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. Deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Oct 1. Funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
For guidelines and application, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/opportunities.