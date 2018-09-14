Open House tours scheduled for five of Laguna’s Safety Net Nonprofits on Tuesday, Sept 25
The public is invited to take part in a Safety Net Tour next week, and to visit any or all of the nonprofits that provide free or low-cost healthcare, groceries, legal services, emergency shelter beds, and services to aid seniors. Five local nonprofit organizations, working to provide these essentials to our community’s most vulnerable, will simultaneously open their doors to offer tours and answer questions on Tuesday, Sept 25 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Guests are invited to walk in during tour hours for informative 10-minute overviews, ask questions, and learn how each organization supports and sustains an often overlooked segment of our community.
The tour is sponsored by McMurray Marketing Communications and Laguna Graphic Arts.
“This is the third biennial tour, designed to offer a chance to anyone curious about these organizations,” noted Barbara McMurray, a marketing consultant and the tour’s organizer. “It’s a way to bring people inside facilities where important work is being done and to learn how they might contribute.
“This tour is a myth-busting, eye-opening opportunity to have one-on-one discussions about who these nonprofits serve and hear about their daily challenges, successes, and needs. Who knows, maybe someone will be inspired to offer time or money. Listening, understanding through direct experience, and rolling up one’s sleeves to pitch in locally are excellent personal antidotes to our current countrywide maladies.”
Photo by Barbara McMurray
Treasurer Susan Thomas leads a tour of the Laguna Food Pantry at the 2014 Safety Net Tour
The Safety Net Tour will take place as these service providers go about their daily tasks, and aims to draw attention to the hard-working nonprofit organizations that offer resources for people who need assistance.
Seaside Legal Services provides free legal help in civil cases for those who cannot afford representation – 301 Forest Ave at Glenneyre, upstairs.
Susi Q Senior Center providing a wide array of programs and services for people 55 and older – 380 Third St.
Laguna Beach Community Clinic provides excellent medical care to patients regardless of their ability to pay – 362 Third Ave.
Friendship Shelter operates the 45-bed emergency Alternative Sleeping Location under contract with the City of Laguna Beach – 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd. Park on Laguna Canyon Rd, not in the parking lot. Note: Friendship Shelter’s flagship Self-Sufficiency Program located on Coast Highway is undergoing construction and is not available for tours at this time, but future tours can be scheduled by calling (949) 494-6928.
Laguna Food Pantry provides free, fresh, nutritious groceries to anyone in need – 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, north of the Dog Park. Please park on Laguna Canyon Rd, not in the parking lot.