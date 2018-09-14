Police Files
Laguna Emergency Services Teams on scene in two minutes to help drowning victim at Woods Cove
On Tuesday, Sept 11, Marine Safety Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:33 a.m. for a possible swimmer in distress at the north end of Woods Cove.
“Laguna Beach Lifeguards, LBPD, and LBFD responded and were on scene within two minutes and witnessed a male approximately 40 yards off shore floating face down in the water,” said Marine Safety Capt Kai Bond. He was in between rocks.
Lifeguards made contact with the victim, who was unconscious and unresponsive, and performed CPR to him along with LBFD. He was transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. Further information about the man is unavailable.
“No one knows exactly what happened and an update hasn’t been provided,” Capt Bond said. “But it’s a reminder to always swim in front of an open lifeguard stand, swim with a buddy, and to swim within your ability.”
The quick response could be a difference maker in the victim’s outcome. Hopefully he is on the mend.
“We had a unit on patrol of the area and they were able to get on scene within two minutes,” Capt Bond said.
LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said the victim was still alive but in grave condition on Tuesday afternoon.
According to call records, a witness who was in her vacation rental at the time of the accident could hear and see the victim yelling out for help. She said he was approximately 20 yards out. A second person also called 911 from Diamond Street and Ocean Way to help.
There was 2-4 foot surf with yellow flag conditions that day according to Capt Bond.
Detox technician seemingly needs to detox
On Sunday, at 1:52 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted the driver and Tustin resident, Diana Ruth Viguri, 46.
Viguri stated that she is a detox technician at a residential drug treatment on Park Avenue and consented to a search of her vehicle. During the search, methamphetamine was located inside her purse and she was taken into custody.
Once in custody, according to Sgt Cota, she told the Jailer she was concealing a baggie of methamphetamine in her private areas. Viguri was immediately transported to the hospital for a medical clearance and the removal of the methamphetamine.
While on the way in the vehicle, she reportedly slipped off a handcuff from her wrist and retrieved the baggie and swallowed it.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Repeat offenders...offend repeatedly
On Sunday, Sept 9, at 3:22 p.m. at the 700 block of S Coast Hwy, a suspect took an unknown item from a store. The suspect allegedly hid the item under a jacket that he was carrying. Staff was unable to detain him but LBPD was. Reese Mitchel Westenberger, 53, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for petty theft and trespassing.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Since May 1, in a little over a four-month period, Westenberger has been arrested 6 times by LBPD according to Stu News Laguna records. He has also been arrested 2 times by Newport Beach Police Department in that same time.
On Monday, Sept 10, at 2:38 a.m., Eric Lawrence McGuffick, 53, of San Clemente, was arrested on a bench warrant at Ocean Ave & S Coast Hwy.
Bail was set at $2,500.
According to Stu News Laguna records, Since May 1, McGuffick has been arrested 5 times by LBPD.