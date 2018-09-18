Celebrate LAM’s 100-year legacy in grand style at the Centennial Ball on Saturday, Sept 29
On Saturday, Sept 29, from 6 to 11 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will host a once-in-a-lifetime event, the Centennial Ball, celebrating the museum’s 100-year legacy in grand style at the Festival of Arts grounds with fine cuisine, dancing, and world-class entertainment. Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s mission of providing a cultural and artistic center, art education for all ages, acclaimed exhibitions, and excellent programming to the community for the next 100 years.
Guests will be treated to a voyage through major milestones in California art and an incredible dining experience with cuisine by Chef Ben Martinek of Studio at Montage Laguna Beach, Chef Amar Santana of Broadway by Amar Santana, and Chef Craig Strong of Ocean at Main. Starting with the art of the museum’s founders, the reception will feature 1920s music and an early Laguna artist’s landscape. Dinner will be infused with the aesthetics of modernist works, and guests will dance the night away under the influence of the California light and space movement.
Submitted photo
Chef Santana will prepare hors d’oeuvres for the cocktail reception, featuring creative cocktails with Carbonadi Vodka and Código 1530 Tequila, wines by Arrow&Branch and Viña Herminia, and music by The Gatsbys.
Chef Ben Martinek’s three-course dinner will be paired with wines courtesy of Morlet Family Vineyards, and celebrity MCs Chuck Henry and Fritz Coleman will lead the evening’s program, including a performance by The Tony Guerrero Quintet and special guests.
After-party bites by Chef Craig Strong will lead guests into an evening of dancing, with music by Soulcirque and a performance by the anonymous artists The Bumbys.
The 100-year legacy started in the summer of 1918 by a group of artists led by Anna Hills and Edgar Payne, who opened their first exhibition in a small board-and-batten pavilion near the Laguna Beach Hotel and formed the Laguna Beach Art Association.
Ten years later, they led a successful effort to build a custom-designed and permanent gallery on Cliff Drive, which opened in 1929 and survives within the present museum building. The founding of the LBAA is the beginning of the story of Laguna Art Museum, as well as the story of Laguna Beach, the art colony. The Laguna Playhouse, founded in 1920; the Festival of Arts, founded in 1932; and the Pageant of the Masters, first presented in 1933, are among the arts organizations that also trace their roots to the LBAA. The Festival of Arts grounds, wonderfully historical and beautifully renovated for the Festival’s 85th anniversary, provides an especially fitting place to celebrate Laguna Art Museum’s 100th year with the Centennial Ball.
In addition to celebrating the milestone of 100 years, the Centennial Ball will provide support for the museum’s acclaimed exhibitions and educational programs, strengthening the foundation for it to continue as the cultural and artistic center of Laguna Beach for the next 100 years.
The Centennial Ball co-chairs are Kathleen Abel and Deborah Engle, and the committee members are Wendy Aird, Rick Balzer, Susan Davis, Amy Fulford, Vanessa Helin, Lucetta Kallis, Suzanne Mellor, Marisa Robbins, Laura Rohl, Kristin Samuelian, Ann Wareham, and Leslie Weaver.
LAM’s Centennial Ball will be held at the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. For tickets and more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/centennial-ball.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.