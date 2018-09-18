Crystal Cove Conservancy’s 16th Annual Soiree is set for Saturday, Oct 6 in a Fabulous Setting
An evening under the stars, complete with breathtaking sunset views and an elegant dinner catered by title sponsor The Resort at Pelican Hill, awaits guests at the 16th Annual Crystal Cove Soiree Saturday, Oct 6, hosted by the Crystal Cove Conservancy. Enjoy a night filled with delectable dining, dancing, and fundraising in a beautiful setting. Limited sponsorships remain for the bluff-top event at Crystal Cove State Park.
“Our Annual Soiree provides crucial funding for our educational programs. Thanks to our generous supporters and guests our citizen science programs grew by 18 percent last year. Our programs introduce hands-on activities that not only make marine biology and environmental science fun, but we are changing the way students look at their options for career choices” said Alix Dunn, president and chief executive officer, Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Our environment is changing, and Crystal Cove’s outdoor classroom is the perfect place to study and inspire the environmental leaders of the future.”
The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation, and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park. The Conservancy has become a statewide model for how funds can be reinvested into the park.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Crystal Cove Conservancy’s 16th Annual Soiree is Oct 6 under the stars
The Soiree will begin at 5 p.m. with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. The Resort at Pelican Hill is donating the hors d’oeuvres as well as the delectable dinner duo of Braised Short Rib and Maine lobster and The Beachcomber is donating the bar service.
A live auction, live music and dancing to Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, will round out the evening. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase fabulous luxury silent and live auction items in support of The Conservancy’s mission to fund important preservation, education and conservation initiatives.
Opportunity tickets will be offered to win a three-night stay in the beachfront Crystal Cove Cottage #14, the restored “South Beach Suite” accommodating up to six guests.
The winning ticket will be pulled the night of the Soiree and winner need not be present to win. What better way to give back to The Conservancy’s mission, and have a chance at three nights in paradise?
For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org/soiree.
Laura Davick, Founder and Vice President of the Conservancy, noted, “Our community has been so supportive since the earliest days, when we fought hard to keep our Cove from becoming a luxury resort. Instead, Crystal Cove is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is arguably the region’s singular, unchanged place in the sun.
More than 25,000 overnight guests enjoy our 29 cottages already restored and we believe the community will continue to support our newest preservation initiative, to renovate the final 17 cottages on the North Beach that will bring true sustainability to Crystal Cove for future generations.”
Opportunity tickets are $100 each or seven for $500. For information on sponsorships and the opportunity drawing, visit www.crystalcove.org/soiree or call (949) 376-6200 x204.