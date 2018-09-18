Laguna Dance Festival celebrates 14th season with dazzling Stardust and Stars of Dance, Oct 5 - 7
This year, Laguna Dance Festival inspires audiences to “Open your eyes to the possibilities of movement without restraint,” by bringing a galaxy of talent to the stage for three spectacular performances, on Friday, Oct 5, Saturday, Oct 6, and Sunday, Oct 7 at the Laguna Playhouse.
Breaking the boundaries of dance in a tribute to the late great icon David Bowie, on Friday, Oct 5, Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs Stardust. Following this one night event, Stars of Dance grace the stage on Saturday and Sunday, Oct 6 and 7, with a performance that offers the unique opportunity to see both current and future stars in one thrilling program. Laguna Beach’s own Skylar Campbell, who is featured in today’s Laguna Life and People, is Principal Dancer for Stars of Dance.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Complexions represents one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands in the world. Laguna Beach audiences will experience the brilliance of David Bowie like never before with Stardust.
This production will feature many of the singer’s most beloved hits and glam rock-inspired costumes. Stardust takes an array of Bowie’s hits and creates a powerful, moving visual imprint, inspired by his unique personas and his restless artistic invention.
Included in the evening program are excerpts from Complexions’ most iconic contemporary repertory.
Complexions performs Stardust for one night only on Friday, Oct 5
In the 23 years since its inception, the company has born witness to a world that is becoming more fluid, more changeable and more culturally interconnected than ever before – continuing its mission of bringing unity to the world, one dance at a time.
The innovative company that transcends tradition, Complexions Contemporary Ballet breaks the boundaries of dance.
Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions’ foremost innovation is to remove any barriers to creative expression, not reinforce them. This singular approach mixes methods, styles and cultures to create groundbreaking movement that embodies the company’s historical moment, while simultaneously building its future.
Although Rhoden always wanted to choreograph a dance piece to the music of the chameleonic pop star, Bowie’s death in January 2016 provided the catalyst to bring the project to fruition. The result is Stardust, a tribute to Bowie that made its West Coast premiere at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on April 20.
“His music is timeless,” Rhoden said in an interview with LA Times. “It will be the kind of music that people listen to and really recognize a certain time in the world or in your life. I think he chronicled the world we live in, really.”
Rhoden, who never met Bowie, said Stardust could almost be described as a rock opera.
Billboard Magazine describes it as, “Inventive, emotionally satisfying and just plain joyful, the dancers of Complexions are utterly transfixing.”
Stars of Dance
Stars of Dance brings together Ballet West, National Ballet of Canada, San Francisco Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Diavolo/Architecture in Motion on the stage. In addition, dancers from USC of Glorya Kaufman School of Dance’s Inaugural BFA class will perform works choreographed by Barak Marshall, Aszure Barton and Laguna Dance Festival Founder and Artistic Director Jodie Gates.
Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell from Stars of Dance, Oct 6 - 7
Laguna Dance Festival challenges audiences to “Experience an unforgettable performance of today’s brightest Stars of Dance. The program includes some of the most exciting dancers in ballet and contemporary dance including international artists. Be ready to be dazzled by principal ballerina and ‘Breaking Pointe’ star Beckanne Sisk and Soloist Chase O’Connell of Ballet West, Principal Skylar Campbell and Jordana Daumec of National Ballet of Canada, and Principals Dores Andre and Joseph Walsh of San Francisco Ballet with classical and contemporary duets.”
Laguna Dance Festival also offers a Master Class with Complexions at LBHS on Saturday, Oct 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a Master Class with Stars of Dance Beckanne Sisk on Sunday, Oct 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Pair this Master Class with the Sunday matinee performance for the Sunday Student Package for $50.) To register, go to www.lagunadancefestival.org.
Dance Festival Schedule of Events:
Thursday, Oct 4 at 7 p.m. – free backstage, no tickets needed to attend this event
Friday, Oct 5 at 7:30 p.m. (pre-show talk 6:30 p.m.) – Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs Stardust, one night only
Saturday, Oct 6 at 7:30 p.m. – Stars of Dance
Sunday, Oct 7 at 2 p.m. (pre-show talk at 1 p.m.) – Stars of Dance
For tickets or more information, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call (949) 497-2787.
Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.