Pageant of the Monsters is back at the FOA with a Scarecrow Contest, must register by Oct 12
This fall, the Festival of Arts invites creatives of all ages to enter its first Scarecrow Contest. Entries will be on display during one of Orange County’s most anticipated Halloween events, the Pageant of the Monsters. Brush off the creative cobwebs and create a unique scarecrow for a chance to take home cash prizes. A $500 award will be given to first place, $250 for second, $100 for third, and $100 for the people’s choice award, which will be voted on by event attendees. To participate, submit an entry form and $10 entry fee by Friday, Oct 12. For full rules and application, please visit www.foapom.com/monsters.
All scarecrows must be fully assembled and brought to the Festival grounds Thursday, Oct 25 and may be picked up on Thursday, Nov 1. Scarecrows will be displayed outdoors and must be able to withstand the elements with all decorations securely attached. Scarecrows must be freestanding or have their own support system. Entries should be no larger than 7-feet tall and 4-feet wide. As this is a family friendly event, advertising, political, or religious statements are not permitted.
The contest will be held in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters at the Festival grounds on October 26, 27, 28 and 31, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. In celebration of its 85th anniversary, Pageant of the Masters’ creative team and staff have reunited to transform its backstage areas into a haunted house. The event also features Halloween themed art activities, music, sideshows, food, drink, and other “spook-tacular” surprises.
Tickets are $15 for adults in advance or $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.PageantTickets.comor by phone at (800) 487-3378.
The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Dr. Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.