Just Announced: Doheny’s Driftwood Fest Featuring Chase Rice, Big & Rich

The hottest country crooners are back in play for the Driftwood Festival at Doheny Beach on November 10 & Nov 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. THIS Friday at www.DriftwoodFest.com, so set your alarms now as this event typically sells out in a number of hours.

Perfect Timing After the Festival Frenzy

Three years ago, the Driftwood Country Fest chose the Veterans Day holiday in salute to our valued vets, and it proved such a popular event that Festival organizers have chosen the same weekend ever since.

Driftwood is as All-American as you can get with at least 10 international country acts, a giant BBQ food truck and restaurant festival, and more than 200 craft beers at the ready.

On Saturday, Chase Rice is the headliner with plenty of great acts prior that include Filmore, Seth Ennis and Carly Pearce.

On Sunday, it’s Brandon Ray, Brooke Eden, Jamestown Revival, Kristian Bush of Sugarland and, as headliner, Big & Rich.

Ticket Prices

“Early Bird” pricing begins this Friday, Sept 21. As a General Admission ticket holder over the age of 21, you will receive a complimentary tasting glass for unlimited beer tastings between 1 and 4 p.m.

General Admission is just $39.50 (plus fees) for single day tickets, and $79.50 (plus fees) for the weekend package.

VIP it UP

Usually the smartest investment for the money are the VIP packages. These are in smaller quantity, so you definitely want to jump on these this Friday.

The Driftwood VIP Lounge ticket is $129.50 per person per day or $249.50 for the VIP Weekend Package.

Both include early admission in a dedicated express line, the same valued tasting glass, craft beer tastings that begin an hour earlier than the rest of the world, a VIP viewing section in front of the main stage, private restrooms, a VIP bar and exclusive food options available.

Or, opt for BBQ with Chase Rice

Toss in another $50 for a single VIP day (Saturday) ($299.50) to enjoy a Backyard BBQ with Chase Rice with complimentary burgers, hot dogs and more. You even get a photo opportunity with the Chase man himself.

About Those Kids…

In previous years, the Festival restricted children until after the beer tasting hours drew to a close. This year, the Festival aims to be more “family friendly.” Do keep in mind, though, that this is still an extensive beer tasting event.

Purchase tickets for your kids if they are over the age of 7. For children under the age of 7, one child is allowed in free with an adult ticket holder (in other words, you can’t bring three children in with one adult ticket holder).

Again, tickets for Driftwood do not go on sale until this Friday at 10 a.m., but check out all the details, parking suggestions, rules and regulations (no printed pattern purses?) while you wait at www.DriftwoodFest.com.



City Remembrance Ceremony marks the 5th anniversary of officer Jon Coutchie's passing

City Remembrance Ceremony marks the 5th anniversary of officer Jon Coutchie’s passing

Beloved fallen LBPD Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, who, devastatingly, was killed in a crash on Sept 21, 2013, at the young age of 41, will be remembered in this year’s City Remembrance Ceremony this Friday, Sept 21, marking the fifth anniversary of Officer Coutchie’s End of Watch.

In honor of Officer Coutchie’s ultimate sacrifice five years ago, City employees, family, friends, and members of the community are encouraged to attend the event to remember the sacrifice of the Police Department’s two fallen officers. The Police Memorial honors two LBPD officers who were killed in the line of duty, Coutchie in 2013, and Gordon French in 1953.

Six months after Coutchie became a motor officer in March 2013, he died after a crash at Cleo Street and Coast Highway while responding to a report of a reckless driver.

The Remembrance Ceremony on Sept 21 will mark the 5th anniversary of officer Jon Coutchie’s death in the line of duty

The Remembrance Ceremony has become an annual tradition that is open to any member of the public wishing to attend. Last year more than 100 people were in attendance and included a presentation by the LBPD Honor Guard and comments by LBPD Capt Jeff Calvert and former LBPD Chief Paul Workman.

The ceremony will take place outside of the LBPD in front of the Eternal Legacy memorial beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sept 21. Refreshments will immediately follow the event.

Glennwood House will celebrate five wonderful years on Sept 29 at Seven 7 Seven

Glennwood House in Laguna Beach will be celebrating its 5-year anniversary on Sept 29 from 12 - 4 p.m. This fundraiser/party will be held at Seven 7 Seven (formerly Tivoli Too, next to the Sawdust Festival). All ages and community members are welcome.

The community is invited by Glennwood House to join in for an outdoor festival of fun. Two well-known local bands will be performing at the event, The Stick Shifts and Elu The Dust. There will also be face painting, a photo booth hosted by Desi DJ Productions, which will be set up in a 1970s VW van, a silent auction, food and beverage and local vendors to browse.

Submitted photo

Glennwood residents are an integral part of the Laguna Beach community

Glennwood House, which opened the summer of 2013, is a 42-room independent living facility serving special needs adults 18 through 59 years of age. With an amazing ocean view and walking distance to beach access, Glenwood is truly a magical place. The campus includes a full service dining hall, gym, organic garden, media room, art studio and game area for residents to enjoy.

Fundraising events at Glennwood support their program services and recreation programs and ensure that independent living is a fulfilling and life giving experience for all who live at there.

Tickets are $60 per person and $20 for children. For more information and tickets, visit www.glennwoodhousing.org/events or call Jill Epple at (949) 715-4863.

Seven 7 Seven is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Top of the World Neighborhood Association to host old-fashioned picnic at Alta Laguna Park

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual Neighborhood Picnic on Sunday, Sept 23 at Alta Laguna Park from 3 - 5 p.m. You do not need to be a member of TOWNA to come and enjoy this meet your neighbor event, all are invited and all are welcomed.

Neighbors are invited to bring their favorite dish to participate in an old-fashioned potluck dinner.

Photo by Gene Felder

Top of the World community enjoying 2017 picnic with a visit from local firefighters

The TOWNA Board is very concerned about recent fire damage and inappropriate activity such as setting fires and smoking in the Laguna Heights open space, and encourages anyone seeing such activity to report it to the Police non-emergency number at (949) 497-0701.

For additional information, contact Gene Felder at (949) 939-7257.

Everyday Heroes will be theme of 2019 Patriots Day Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has started planning for the 53rd Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Elected at a recent meeting were President Ed Hanke, Vice President Charles Quilter, Secretary Frank Daniel, and Treasurer Sandi Werthe.

Chosen as the 2019 parade theme was “Everyday Heroes.” Nominations are invited from the public for “Grand Marshal,” “Honored Patriot of the Year,” “Citizen of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Athlete of the Year.” The two Junior Citizens will be chosen by local high school staff. Qualification for the honorees includes service to our country and our community.

Photo by Mary Gulino

Everyday Heroes is the theme of this year’s Patriots Day Parade

Deadline for nominations is Oct 9 and biographies should be emailed to Sandi Werthe at shworthy@cox.net.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thu, Sept 27

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, Sept 20

8:30 - 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: this is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Discovery Hike

Wed, Sept 26

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While we will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso & Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Sept 19

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Ancient Volcanoes Hike

Sat, Sept 22

10 a.m. – Noon

Join a park volunteer on an Ancient Volcanoes Hike in the backcountry of Crystal Cove State

Park and explore several of the parks’ volcanic features on Saturday, Sept 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Learn about the land/seascape setting 10-11

million years ago and then head out to observe some volcanic sites in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Seaweed & Sea Creatures Walk

Sat, Sept 23, Noon

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk on Sunday, Sept 23 at 12 p.m. There are countless species of marine algae: green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.