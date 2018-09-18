LBHS Student receives valuable training while interning at the Clinic
Kaitlin Ryan, a junior at Laguna Beach High School, is interning at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. She’s off to a busy start, organizing the patient waiting room, assisting the admissions staff, and getting to know the Clinic’s medical providers and their duties.
Kaitlin will also receive training on the various functions of the Clinic’s electronic medical records system, something every aspiring medical student will be expected to know.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Intern Kaitlin Ryan assisting Kaylin Miller, RN at the Clinic
“I’m interested in becoming a physician, thinking about sports medicine or pediatrics”, said Kaitlin.
For more than 15 years the Clinic has been providing clinical medical education programs for nurse practitioners, medical students, and residents that rotate through the Clinic from Western University and UCI.
“I’m proud of the role the Clinic plays in helping to train and inspire the next generation of medical providers”, stated Dr. Jorge Rubal. “Actually, I rotated through the Clinic as a medical student in 2002, clearly it made a lasting impression,” continued Rubal, who now serves as CEO and Medical Director.
“If we help inspire Katlin to continue on the path to becoming a physician that’s one more way we are serving our community,” added Rubal.
For more information on the Clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org or call (949) 494-0761.
The Laguna Beach Clinic is located at 362 Third St.