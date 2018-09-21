LBUMC invites the community to Footprints in the Sand at Montage Beach
Laguna Beach United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in Footprints in the Sand, a version of “Messy Church,” at Montage Beach on Sunday, Sept 30 between 4 and 6 p.m.
Barbara Crowley, who is leading the event, says, “Messy Church is an intergenerational experience for those looking to experience spirituality outside of traditional Sunday morning services. It will include creativity, celebration and community.”
Photo by Stacia Stabler
All ages are invited to “Messy Church” at the picturesque Montage Beach
Messy Church is geared to people of all ages, including families, couples and singles, who would like to explore Biblical lessons through playing games, building sandcastles, music, and a communal meal. “We expect lots of laughter and fun,” says Jen Rothman Kucera, director of LBUMC’s Children and Youth Ministries.
Attendees can park at LBUMC, 21632 Wesley Drive, and walk down the street to Montage Beach.
For additional information visit www.lbumc.org or contact the church office at (949) 499-3088.