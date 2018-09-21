This week’s safety tip from the City: sign up for CERT classes

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in order to be prepared for emergencies. The City has broken down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help residents be more prepared in the event of an emergency.

This week, the City urges residents to get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, to learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts this Thursday, Sept 20. Residents can register online through the City’s recreation class sign-up at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The City encourages residents to sign up for CERT classes; the next session starts this Thursday, Sept 20

Next week, during with the week of September 24th, make an emergency kit so that you have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.

Community invited to “History of the HIP District” by Susan Elliott, Joe Hanauer, and Chris Keller

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will present “The History of the HIP District” on Tuesday, Sept 25 at the Susi Q, by Susan Elliott, Joe Hanauer, and Chris Keller.

Susan Elliott, who owns the gift shop Twig, will present a before and after account of the historic buildings in the section of town that runs from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive, now dubbed the HIP District (which stands for Historic and Interesting Places). Joe Hanauer, owner of The Old Pottery Place, will describe the history and restoration of that property, while Chris Keller will present the history of La Casa del Camino. The program will take place at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

“HIP” stands for Historic and Interesting Places

“Formerly known as “Laguna Heights,” “Arch Beach,” and “The Village,” the stretch of South Coast Highway from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive has had a re-birth as the “HIP District,” a name conceived by businesses in the area,” writes Elliott.

“The area has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years as owners have renovated and re-imagined the historic properties, which had experienced ups and downs in the decades since they were built. The area is known for the Art Center, the Pottery Shack (now known as The Old Pottery Place), the Casa del Camino Hotel, and many bars, restaurants, and shops.

“The Art Center has had many businesses and re-incarnations over the years, including a pottery studio, various restaurants, a gay bar, several boutiques, and a beloved bakery/coffee shop. Likewise, The Pottery Shack, formerly a favorite destination for folks looking for cool, handmade California pottery, has become a set of shops and restaurants that still retain much of the original style and decor in its new incarnation, The Old Pottery Place.”

For more information, including how to become a member of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org. Membership packages start at just $25 per year.

Laguna Beach Live! presents a special tribute concert at The Montage

Laguna Beach Live! will present Paying Tribute to the Incredible Women of Song on Tuesday, Oct 23. The concert will be held at the Montage Resort from 6 - 8 p.m. Acclaimed vocalist Jane Monhiet was recently confirmed to join the other very talented vocalists Maya Sykes and Olivia Kuiper Harris.

Submitted photo

Acclaimed vocalist Jane Monheit will pay tribute to legendary female artists

Together the vocalists will pay homage to legendary females whose voices and music are timeless – from Natalie Cole, to Peggy Lee, Aretha Franklin, and beyond. Backing up these amazing vocalists will be the Laguna Beach Live! All-Stars, led by renowned trumpeter Bison Watson.

VIP Tickets are $100 for preferred seating including your choice of one menu item that will be served at your table, $50 for Premium table seating and $30 for Standard theatre style chairs in rear.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and food and drinks are available for purchase in advance or at the time of the event. Parking is $5.

The Montage Resort is located at 30801 South Coast Hwy.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.

Everyday Heroes will be theme of 2019 Patriots Day Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has started planning for the 53rd Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Elected at a recent meeting were President Ed Hanke, Vice President Charles Quilter, Secretary Frank Daniel, and Treasurer Sandi Werthe.

Chosen as the 2019 parade theme was “Everyday Heroes.” Nominations are invited from the public for “Grand Marshal,” “Honored Patriot of the Year,” “Citizen of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Athlete of the Year.” The two Junior Citizens will be chosen by local high school staff. Qualification for the honorees includes service to our country and our community.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Gulino

Everyday Heroes is the theme of this year’s Patriots Day Parade

Deadline for nominations is Oct 9 and biographies should be emailed to Sandi Werthe at shworthy@cox.net.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thu, Sept 27

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Discovery Hike

Wed, Sept 26

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While we will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso & Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Keep it Wild

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during habitat restoration stewardship events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. (A form is required to be signed by the youth’s parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities.) Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Ancient Volcanoes Hike

Sat, Sept 22

10 a.m. – Noon

Join a park volunteer on an Ancient Volcanoes Hike in the backcountry of Crystal Cove State

Park and explore several of the parks’ volcanic features on Saturday, Sept 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Learn about the land/seascape setting 10-11

million years ago and then head out to observe some volcanic sites in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Seaweed & Sea Creatures Walk

Sat, Sept 23, Noon

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk on Sunday, Sept 23 at 12 p.m. There are countless species of marine algae: green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Sept 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Volunteers

Wed, Sept 26

6:30 p.m.

Crystal Cove State Park is searching for new tidepool volunteers. Join together at

the Back Bay Science Center in Newport Beach. Volunteers help the public identify organisms, remind them of the rules,

and provide information about this fragile environment. For more information, contact Winter.Bonnin@parks.ca.gov. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.