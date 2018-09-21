Laguna Beach Cub Scouts Pack 35’s kick-off meeting will feature a reptile show on Sept 25
Interested in learning more about Cub Scouts? Then check out Laguna Beach Pack 35’s kick-off event on Tuesday, Sept 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave, inside Tankersley Hall. Children and their parents will have a chance to learn about all the fun things Laguna Beach Cub Scouts do including camping, swimming, making s’mores and so much more.
Laguna Beach Cub Scouts enjoy a delightful visit to the Laguna Beach Fire Station
Cub Scout Pack 35 is chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church and is part of the Orange County Council, Boy Scouts of America. A highly active and progressive group, Pack 35 draws members from both Laguna Beach and surrounding cities. Its leaders have a combined experience of nearly 50 years as Scouting volunteers and have been trained and recognized for volunteer service at Scouting’s highest levels.
What do Cub Scouts in Pack 35 do? Just about everything from A to Z – that is archery to zip line! And in between the group does BB gun shooting, biking, boating and sailing, climbing, exploring nature, fishing, map and compass, photography, tomahawk throwing, sports, and video games, just to name a few.
Tuesday’s meeting will also feature an incredible reptile show performed by the Lizard Wizard and friends. The Lizard Wizard offers children of all ages and abilities a hands-on journey into the fascinating world of reptiles, amphibians and arthropods. It’s a great event you won’t want to miss, so be sure to stop by.