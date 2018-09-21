Laguna Community Concert Band presents a special tribute to Broadway Musicals on Sept 30
On Sunday, September 30, the 2018 Laguna Community Concert Band will present “A Tribute to Broadway Musicals” at 2 p.m. at Artists Theatre at Laguna Beach High School. Roger Dennis and his wife Karen will be there greeting all music lovers. As Roger says, “I’ve never been disappointed, always entertained and left feeling happy.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Community Concert Band will play a Tribute to Broadway Musicals
Almost 20 years ago on Hospitality Night, a long time Laguna Beach resident, Roger Dennis, saw a small group of six people gathered together playing holiday music. Dr. Bill Nichols, the conductor, had formed a community band by pulling his musician friends together. This was the genesis of the concert band. Though the band was small, Dennis believed it would grow, and he continued to follow their development.
The original six players attracted more and more musicians who had taken a hiatus from music to pursue more lucrative careers. These people needed an organization that utilized and appreciated their talents. As the quality of the music improved, their schedule expanded, forming the Laguna Community Concert Band.
In addition to winning awards the band has played for sound tracks for Laguna College of Arts + Design, become an official 501(c)3 nonprofit, and achieved sponsorship by Irvine Valley College Emeritus program. They have performed at the Laguna Playhouse with its fine acoustics, and serenaded pre-Pageant of the Masters attendees in July and August.
Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Avenue. Admission is free.
For more information on the Laguna Community Concert Band visit, www.lagunaconcertband.com.