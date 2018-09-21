TOW honored as 2018 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School
Top of the World Elementary was recognized on Wednesday, Sept 19 for its innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.
TOW was among 46 schools and six districts to receive the Green Ribbon School recognition. Just five schools in California received the Green Ribbon School honor, including TOW.
Submitted photo
(L-R) TOW Elementary Principal Mike Conlon and Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon attended as representatives of the district
Top of the World Elementary School was nominated by the California Department of Education (CDE) for its focus on developing environmentally and socially conscious students by providing opportunities for them to make positive impacts locally and globally.
“Environmental education and sustainability practices at Top of the World Elementary have an immeasurable impact on our students,” said Top of the World Elementary Principal Michael Conlon. He continued, “The sustainability practices have measurable outcomes that reinforce to students that their actions have an impact and that what they do matters. Being selected as a 2018 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School is a reminder for all of us at Top of the World that we can make a difference.”
More information on the federal recognition can be found here.