The Amazing Honey Bee talk will feature award-winning honey tasting on Sept 29
Robin Jones of Honey Girl Grows will share some fascinating insights about the Honey Bee at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, on Saturday, Sept 29 at 10 a.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Topics will include hive mentality, bee behaviors, Colony Collapse Disorder, roles within the monarchy, and more. The community is invited to learn how to support our pollinators and to benefit from the medicinal properties of bee products. The event will end with a tasting of several of Honey Girl Grows’ national award-winning honeys.
Robin is a multi-generational beekeeper trained under Randy Oliver, renowned for his science-based approach to beekeeping. She is currently involved in creating educational apiaries that will benefit local communities, and is working on several conservation projects including designing an apiary and edible garden at the Camp Pendleton Military Base.
As a part of the South Laguna Community Garden Park Workshop Series, this event is free and open to the public. RSVP by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Donations to the Garden Park are always welcomed.
South Laguna Community Garden Park is located at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Hwy.