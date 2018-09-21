Sukkot activities at Chabad Laguna Beach will include an evening under the stars
Sukkot is a weeklong Jewish holiday that comes five days after Yom Kippur. Sukkot celebrates the gathering of the harvest and commemorates the miraculous protection God provided for the children of Israel when they left Egypt. Jewish people celebrate Sukkot by dwelling in a foliage-covered booth known as a Sukkah, and by taking the “Four Kinds”, four special species of vegetation.
Submitted photo
Kids create crafts and enjoy fun-filled activities during the youth event
The following is the schedule of events at Chabad Laguna Beach. On Sunday, Sept 23, evening service will be at 7 p.m.; on Monday, Sept 24, morning service will be at 10:30 a.m. and evening service will be at 7 p.m.; on Tuesday, Sept 25, service will be at 10:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, Sept 26 beginning at 7 p.m., residents are invited to join in an evening under the stars and enjoy schmoozing, music and a delicious buffet dinner.
Then, on Thursday, Sept 27 at 4:30 p.m., celebrate at a JYZ Youth Zone event for kids of all ages. Kids will create wooden holiday crafts, enjoy stories, activities, and Lulav and Etrog Shakes, for just $8 per child.
Ending the Sukkot celebrations will be a Simchat Torah festival on Monday, Oct 1 at 7 p.m. Enjoy dancing with the Torah’s, a fantastic buffet, and a celebration including flags for the kids.
For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..