Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Laguna resident Tala Brinderson’s Infinity Kids
Tala Brinderson and Amanda Fink, Occupation Therapists and founders of Infinity Kids, move fast. This past April, Brinderson and Fink decided to become “OTpreneurs” and quickly founded Infinity Kids pediatric therapy group, which opened its doors in Lake Forest two months later.
Last month, they celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Infinity Kids specializes in treating infants to school-aged children with developmental delays, Sensory Processing Disorder, Autism, feeding and/or swallowing delays, language difficulties, and other genetic and neurological disorders.
Click on photo for larger image
Submitted photo
Group celebrates opening
Tala Brinderson, born and raised in Laguna Beach, always knew she wanted to work with children with special needs. She learned about the Occupational Therapy profession after going to college and immediately took the required pre-requisites for graduate school. She earned a Masters in Occupational Therapy from USC and worked in pediatric settings for several years before deciding to be a stay at home mom.
Click on photo for larger image
Submitted photo
Child enjoys festivities
Brinderson says, “One feature that sets Infinity Kids apart from other clinics is its outdoor space and garden. The space was created to mimic a child’s natural environment and help children transition newly acquired skills into their home environment. We felt having a garden would be a great way to involve kids in the process of planting to enhance their sense of touch.”
The group’s mission also appears to set them apart from other clinics: “Infinity Kids’ mission is to enable all children with and without a diagnosis to participate in all their daily occupations to the best of their ability through play. Infinity Kids consists of a multidisciplinary team that believes in looking at the whole child using a family-centered approach.
Click on photo for larger image
Submitted photo
Infinity Kids has received many awards and recognition
“Working with pediatric therapists from different disciples (occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech and language pathologists, and marriage and family therapists) enables us to collaborate together for the best benefit of each child we treat. All of our therapists have numerous years of experience in pediatrics with advanced certifications enabling them to provide the most evidenced based treatment,” says Brinderson.
“The name Infinity Kids was an obvious choice for us as occupational therapists, because the infinity symbol is something frequently used in therapy to address ‘crossing midline.’ We believe that every child deserves infinite opportunities and possibilities to succeed in life.”
Infinity Kids is located at 22691 Lambert St #502, Lake Forest.
For more information, go to www.infinitykidsoc.com or call (949) 273-6503