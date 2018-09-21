Rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs available
A rattlesnake training for dogs clinic will be held in Laguna Beach on Saturday, Sept 29 and Sunday, Sept 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers encourage residents: “Protect you, your dog, and your family from deadly rattlesnake bites. Most rattlesnake bites occur in and around trails, parks, and even in back and front yard areas. As the drought worsens, rodents and snakes have moved closer to home and more bites are being reported and treated.
“The approximate cost to treat and save your dog from a deadly rattlesnake bite is between $4,000 and $6,000. The rattlesnake vaccination is recommended, however, at best it can only give you more time to get your pet to an emergency veterinarian.”
Photo by Marrie Stone
Rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs could save your pet’s life
The training sessions are organized by well-known local Sandi Thornton and Ce Ce Card, whose cat is Aragon the Cat, former Glee star and World Kindness Cat for Laguna Beach. Call Sandi at (949) 463-1904 to register and schedule a 20 to 30-minute appointment.
The cost is $125 per dog.