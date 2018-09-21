Police Files
Residents call police on man hitting cars
On Tuesday, Sept 18, at 7:35 a.m., an LBPD officer was flagged down in the area of Cliff Drive and Aster Street by several citizens reporting that a man, later identified as James Eugene Leis, was running up and down the street hitting cars.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “He was located a short time later walking down the middle of the highway. When the officer tried to speak to him he picked up a large rock and failed to comply with the officer’s orders. Three other officers responded. Leis, being greatly outnumbered, decided to comply.”
Leis, 28, of Laguna Beach, was detained and his probation officer was contacted who placed a “flash hold” warrant on him. He was arrested and transported to Orange County Jail.
According to Stu News Laguna records, Since May 1, 2018, Leis has been arrested six times by LBPD.
No bail was set.
Main Beach assault report leads to pills arrest
On Monday, Sept 17, at 4:04 p.m., at the 100 block of S Coast Hwy, LBPD officers responded to the Main Beach area in reference to an assault report. Officers contacted Shane Hardin, who was one of the involved parties, and upon a consensual search located two white capsule shaped pills in his right front pocket.
“Hardin stated the pills were Hydrocodone and he had obtained them through a friend without a prescription. Additionally, Hardin knew he was supposed to have a prescription in order to possess and consume them,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Cota said. “Based on Hardin being in possession of the Hydrocodone without a prescription, LBPD issued Hardin a misdemeanor citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.”
Hardin signed the citation in LBPD’s presence and was released at the scene on his written promise to appear. Officers met with the other party, who alleged Hardin threw water at him. He indicated he was not desirous of prosecution and only wanted Hardin advised not to further disturb him.
Shane Christopher Hardin, 43, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for being in possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
LBPD gives a warm welcome to three new employees
Courtesy of LBPD
Jailer Devon James
LBPD gives their three newest employees a warm welcome – Jailer Devon James, Officer James Denevan, and Officer Kylan Peterson – and would like the community to welcome them too, as a part of America’s finest in blue.
James previously worked for the Los Angeles County Probation Department.
He grew up in Long Beach, and attended Millikan High School, where he played basketball.
An avid sports fan, James enjoys watching basketball, baseball, and football, actually he enjoys all sports.
Courtesy of LBPD
Officer Kylan Peterson
Officer Kylan Peterson is also a new asset to LBPD. Peterson is from Downey, and graduated from St John Bosco High School in Bellflower. He attended Long Beach City College and Cal State Dominguez and received his B.S. degree in Business.
Peterson loves all sports, including Fantasy Football and dirt biking. He is married to Meagan Kylan and has a 1.5-year-old baby boy named Carter.
Photo courtesy of LBPD
Officer James Denevan
Officer James Denevan is also a welcome addition. Denevan grew up in Cypress where he graduated from Cypress High School. He then attended Cal State Long Beach and received his B.A. in Criminal Justice.
In his spare time, Denevan likes to ride dirt bikes. Denevan is happy to be in Laguna Beach.