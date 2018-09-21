Laguna Ocean Foundation seeking volunteer docents
The Laguna Ocean Foundation is currently looking for volunteer Tidepool Docents to educate the public about the unique ecology in Laguna’s protected tidepools. The next class training will be held on Wednesday, Sept 26 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road, Newport Beach. Docents are required to be at least 18 years of age and volunteer at the tidepools at least once monthly.
Tidepool docents share the wonderful marine life in the tidepools with others
Explore the opportunity to become a Tidepool Docent and experience the excitement of sharing the marine life in the tidepools with local residents and visitors.
To sign up for the program or for further information, contact Suzanne Welsh, Tidewater Docent Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 522-5187.
Volunteers are needed to educate the public on Laguna’s protected tidepools
The mission of Laguna Ocean Foundation is to preserve and protect the intertidal zone, watersheds and ocean waters of Laguna Beach and to educate the public about the importance of protecting these resources. For more information, visit www.LagunaOceanFoundation.org.