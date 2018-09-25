PTA to host School Board candidates’ forum
If you are interested in who decides policy for our local public schools, come hear from all five candidates running for three open seats on the Laguna Beach Unified School Board at a public forum on Thursday, Oct 4, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Ave.
This impartial and nonpartisan candidates’ forum is presented by the Laguna Beach Unified Council of PTAs in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of Orange Coast. The forum will be moderated by Gisela Meier from the League’s Central Orange County Area Chapter. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to begin accepting written questions from the audience.
The format will feature opening and closing remarks from each candidate, with questions asked by the moderator. All candidates have agreed to participate – Dee Namba Perry, James J. Kelly, Carol Normandin, Mark Nelson, and Christine De Bretteville.
PTA is the nation’s oldest and most respected all-volunteer organization advocating on behalf of children, youth, and families. It is nonpartisan, noncommercial, and nonsectarian. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Editor’s note: candidates are listed in ballot order as determined by the Secretary of State’s randomized alphabet drawing.