In colors of love and compassion: Artist Brian Peterson paints the faces of hope
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
It seems fitting that as the sun sets behind Laguna Exchange on Tuesday evening, leaving the sky awash in corals and oranges, Artist Brian Peterson stands next to his painting and explains, “The color palette is based on the sun hitting the water.” He photographs his subjects in black and white, and then adds color as he paints.
Upper left, Gary Madsen, upper right, Kristi Wong, lower left, Sarah Smith, lower right, Richard Duke
Peterson, a car designer, has been painting Santa Ana’s homeless community (depicted in his documentary Faces of Santa Ana), and is at Laguna Exchange to unveil his painting of Gary Madsen, Kristi Wong, Sarah Smith, and Richard “rock ‘n’ roll Rick” Duke.
To host the event, Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works opened the doors of Laguna Exchange, a nonprofit buy, sell and trade boutique, which aims to help the homeless come into a new season of life. The store’s profits go to helping the poor in Laguna including the homeless, single moms, mentally ill and those struggling with addiction.
Brian Peterson stands next to his painting of Sarah Smith
Brian explains on his website, “We sell the artwork and use proceeds to help in rehabilitating our newfound friends. The mission of Faces of Santa Ana is to locally help those in need in cities around the world while also inspiring and activating creatives and supporters of the movement. We believe that the creativity we’ve been given is meant for the outward pouring of love.”
And evidently, he’s been painting for a long time. Peterson’s mother says, “His teacher in third grade said, ‘You have to come in and look at what he’s doing.’”
What he’s doing now is truly inspirational.
Don Sciortino, pastor of Net-Works
Sciortino says, “Things happen in life, it knocks you down. We have to help people in Laguna Beach, reach our hands out, love is the most precious commodity, be generous when it’s received, and extend it to another person.”
“People help People” is painted on the portrait, and that’s exactly what Net-Works and their program Helping Hands From the Homeless does. It’s a work program created, as Sciortino says, “to help our homeless friends give back and get back into the workforce and move out of homelessness.” Net-Works pays the workers $11 an hour.
And as evidenced by the testimonies of three of the painting’s subjects (Kristi Wong was working at Von’s), helping people is exactly what Net-Works does.
(L-R) Peterson’s assistant, Brian Peterson, Sarah Smith, Richard Duke, Gary Madsen, and Don Sciortino
After escaping an abusive marriage, in March of 2014, Sarah Smith, with only five dollars in her pocket and health issues to boot, came to Laguna Beach. She lived with Don and his wife, Karen, for a few years as well as at Friendship Shelter. She says, “I learned how to save money, got a job at Albertson’s, and worked my way up. I’m so grateful for the experience.”
Smith, who had her B.A. in Education prior to hitting hard times, is now in the process of getting her Master’s.
Richard Duke has been in Laguna off and on his entire life. In 2007 at the Laguna Resource Center, he was in a concert for the homeless, playing guitar, where he helped raise $30,000 for the nonprofit organization. His nickname “rock ‘n’ roll Rick” is well-earned. He plays at Mozambique and does a soul-wrenching version of Amazing Grace to the tune of House of the Rising Sun. Along with his guitar, which is a constant companion, he and Madsen work as a team.
Madsen, who almost died nineteen months ago from cardiac arrest after he collapsed while serving food at church, was put into an induced coma. However, now he appears to be on the mend after a long journey that led him to Laguna.
Rock ‘n’ roll Rick sings his unique rendition of Amazing Grace
Madsen says, “I was a multi-media artist when my mother passed away two and a half years ago. I hit a wall. I was working on music and living in Riverside, but I came here a lot. I was having high highs and then low lows, as low as you can get. I knew about the homeless shelter here. I had to get out of that environment, the drugs and people, so I came here in 2016 to Saddleback Church, I wanted to turn my life around. It was Easter, I dropped in for breakfast. I talked to the pastor and they were having baptisms. It got me.”
Now, after his recovery from the health emergency, he has an apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita as a result of Friendship Shelter’s permanent supportive housing program, a car and is working in the Helping Hands for the Homeless program.
Sciortino says, “The Bible states that ‘there shall be no poor among you,’ and that puts it back on us. We have to respond to responsibility.”
As Peterson states in his website about Faces, “This project has also reignited our passion and purpose for the arts and continues to teach us about unconditional and sacrificial love.”
And as the event winds to a close, he adds, “We hope to couple with Laguna to mobilize art and to help. Laguna is the art capital of OC.”
Clearly, Peterson and Sciortino are champions for people who have great need. And after hearing the testimonies of Madsen, Smith, and Duke, there’s no doubt that they have entered a new season of life with the help of love and compassion.
Laguna Exchange is located at 995 S Coast Hwy. For more information, go to www.lagunaexchange.org.
For more information on Helping Hands for the Homeless, call Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
For information on Net-Works, go to www.lagunabeachnet-works.org.