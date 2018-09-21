Laura Tarbox offers investment advice on Sept 24 at Newport Beach Central Library
Longtime Laguna Beach local Laura Tarbox will speak at the nonprofit educational event, “It’s Your Money”. The event will take place at the Newport Beach Central Library on Monday, Sept 24 at 10 a.m. Laura will be conducting the second part of the event the following Monday, Oct 1.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laura Tarbox will focus on your overall financial plan at Sept 24 event
The two sessions are part of a series on Financial Planning, with a focus on finding the right advisor and how to think about your overall financial plan. Tarbox will talk about how to find the right advisor, the basics of comprehensive financial planning, and how to develop a healthy investment philosophy.
Tarbox is considered one of the pioneers of the financial planning profession. Her company, Tarbox Family Office, is recognized as one of the top wealth management firms in the country.
A UCLA graduate, Laura founded her wealth advisory firm in 1985 and offers fee-only financial planning (including estate and tax planning, charitable giving, insurance and retirement optimization) and investment management.
“It’s Your Money” is a program moderated by Peter Kote, founder of the workshop series and the not-for-profit www.feelincontrol.org, which complements the workshop series with articles and outlines for each.
The Newport Beach Central Library is located at 1000 Avocado St. No RSVP is required.