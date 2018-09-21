Naturopathic Doctor Vidya Reddy launches happiness website today
Dr. Vidya Reddy, a Happiness expert, has launched her Naturally Happy website today, Sept 21. The website is dedicated to making the world a happier place one person at a time. The site is also dedicated to helping people reach their highest potential by focusing on tools to make people happy.
“I’m so excited to share the launch of my website www.Nautrally-Happy.com, [today] Sept 21st. This site encompasses everything I’ve been fortunate to learn and teach in 15+ years in the health care field and my training with the greatest enlightened masters of the East,” Dr. Reddy said.
Dr. Reddy is committed to making the world a happier place through her new website
Dr. Reddy’s ‘five pillars to happiness’ is based on healing through concentration on food, breath, emotional freedom, meditation, and service. This model helps people manage their day-to-day lives by increasing energy and awareness. Readers will also find access to Dr. Reddy’s guided meditations, spiritual cleansing processes and healing techniques.
Dr. Reddy says: “Naturally Happy will help people understand the value of living a life that is joyous, dynamic, interesting, and fulfilling, while providing tools to help people become happier, naturally.”
Jenna Hillier, Transformational lifestyle coach said, “Dr. Reddy has been such a blessing to my life. She has a unique magic to her: a deep wisdom for conscious truth and a heart for service coupled with incredible knowledge of the word. She is of the most generous, thoughtful and spirited people I know, her work is transformative. Truly, one can’t help but find clarity and peace in her presence.”
Through use of this website, users will be able to naturally increase their happiness and develop concrete skills to battle their demons, develop better habits, and help make the world a better place.
“Profits from the website with enable me to continue the charity work I’ve done in India since the age of 16. We’re educated over 700 girls and now it’s my dream to help build orphanages and I hope to do that with the profits from the website,” Dr. Reddy explains.
In the heart of every child is a hunger for home. Not just for food and a place to sleep, but for safety and community. Through the profits from www.Naturally-Happy.com, Dr. Reddy’s goal is to expand her already established charity work to achieve the biggest dream of all: to build orphanages for the children without a future, the discarded, in India. This will not only provide a safe space for the children to live, but also the finest education to change their destiny.
Dr. Reddy is a naturopathic doctor that is building on thousands of years of spiritual practice developed in the country of her ancestors, India. She is trained in naturopathic medicine and has 15+ years of experience coaching, healing, and inspiring people around the world.