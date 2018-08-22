Proposed Changes Threaten the Kenyan Safari Experience
By Tina Pirazzi
As August heat melts into September, and as family holidays morph into scrapbooks, autumn is clearly upon us, which translates into the ideal time for more serious travel. With theme parks checked off the to-visit list, immersion into foreign cultures, exploration of ancient worlds, or the experience of witnessing Mother Nature’s magic beckons more seasoned voyagers at this time of year. And topping the list of once-in-a-lifetime travel adventures, it’s hard to beat the African safari, which for many means a trip to Kenya, although pending regulation changes that are certain to affect Kenya’s wildlife populations prompt a second look.
Characterized as quintessential Africa, for decades Kenya has enjoyed and benefited from its standing as the iconic safari destination, including herds of thriving wildlife populations stretching across its vast ecosystems, the water ways and lakes of its Great Rift Valley showcasing incalculable numbers of exotic bird life, set against stunning vistas that include both savannahs and mountain peaks, topped off by a sky so grandiose and blue that it goes from here to there and back again. Truly Kenya has offered it all. While historically this has proven accurate, recent proposals to legalize game hunting and to reinstate consumptive utilization of wildlife threatens to undermine Kenya’s reputation, as well as its recent attempts at more effective wildlife management.
Submitted photo
Elephant family
Across the entire African continent, and due to rampant poaching, many of the most iconic species are threatened with extinction. Catching even a glimpse of the classic “big five” – those animals determined most desirable to see while on safari – is increasingly difficult to accomplish, as elephant, rhino, lion, and leopard populations are all critically endangered. Only the Cape buffalo is “not vulnerable”.
While Kenya is making efforts to get serious about wildlife crime, illustrated by a recent proposal to recommend a death penalty plan for poachers, a second proposal issued by Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala threatens to restore big game hunting in Kenya. Likewise, a newly formed task force is addressing the consumptive utilization of wildlife through increased cropping and culling. Cropping is the harvesting of wildlife for a variety of products that can be sold for commercial gain, while culling refers to the selective removal of large numbers of wildlife based on scientific principles for management purposes. In 1990, the Kenya Wildlife Service initiated a pilot cropping program, which led to such severe population declines that the government was forced to place a ban on hunting to help wildlife recover.
Suspecting economics to be the driver behind CS Balala’s proposal and task force, both sides of the equation should be considered.
Submitted photo
Baby elephant in mourning over its dead mother
Certainly, there is no denying that hunters pay a hefty price tag for the alleged thrill of bringing home a “trophy”, which typically consists of the head of the deceased. The bigger the animal, the bigger the fee: an average elephant hunt can bring in upwards of $20,000. (Click here for sensitive photo) In defense of hunting, enthusiasts claim that these costs are reallocated to support surrounding communities, providing a one-time financial boost to local economies per each animal killed. Extending this practice to the finish line, one is prompted to wonder about the continuation of these economic benefits once the animals are gone.
Viewing wildlife through the lens of tourism, and using the same example, one single elephant can contribute nearly $23,000 per year to a local economy, which has the very real potential to grow to $1.15 million over a conservatively estimated 50-year lifetime. Further increased by multiple elephants, clearly the greatest long-term financial gain is on the side of promoting tourism, which relies on abundant wildlife populations, elephants and others.
Kenya faces a landmark decision: whether to reinstate consumptive utilization of wildlife to include cropping, culling and hunting, or to support flourishing wildlife populations, and benefit from the economic advantages which are a direct result of a thriving safari industry. With the money-making advantages for this type of policy change debunked, it does beg for an explanation behind the new proposal, which has yet to be clearly identified.
Submitted photo
Rhinos
Meantime, travelers are a savvy group and, hoping to see ample varieties of wildlife, know well before booking that safari where the odds will be best for seeing the “big five”. Indeed, tourists will throng to Kenya as the iconic safari destination it has historically been only if its healthy wildlife populations are maintained and allowed to thrive.
Before booking your safari, get a first-hand update on the latest status of the proposed policy change from Ranger Raabia Hawa from “Walk With Rangers” in Kenya, who will be speaking in Laguna Beach on Saturday, Sept 29 at 4:30 p.m.
In addition to providing updates to Kenya policy, Raabia will be introducing a new line of fair trade products made from recovered snare wire and offered locally through The Peace Exchange. Snare wire is an indiscriminate and under-reported method of wildlife poaching, and when removed by rangers before animals are captured, the wire is being repurposed into stylish jewelry for a cause.
Details can be found at www.thepeaceexchange.com/events.
(Sources: The Star www.the-star.co.ke/news, 20 Sept 2018
Daily Nation www.nation.co.ke/news, 22 August 2018)
