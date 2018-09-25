Forest and Ocean Gallery presents author Nicole Meier and her newest novel Sept 30
Forest and Ocean Gallery invites the public to a wonderful Sunday evening celebrating art in all its forms with critically acclaimed author Nicole Meier on Sunday, Sept 30 from 5 - 8 p.m.
Nicole will discuss her newest novel, “The Girl Made of Clay,” different forms of artistic expression, and the role they play in our everyday lives. There will also be a Q&A, book signing, and meet and greet with Nicole at the gallery.
Courtesy of nicolemeierauthor.com
Nicole’s newest novel is an exploration of the strained bond between father and daughter and how to mend it
The cost is $35 and includes a signed copy of the book. Wine and appetizers will be served.
Forest and Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave.