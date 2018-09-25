Police Files
Visitor to Laguna arrested in felony hit and run that left pedestrian seriously injured
On Saturday, Sept 22, at 9:32 a.m., LBPD and LBFD responded to an injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian and hit and run vehicle at Beach Street and Broadway Street. The person who reported the incident said they didn’t see the vehicle but heard it prior to seeing the victim down.
When the officers arrived, a woman was located sitting on a planter near the traffic collision scene with serious injuries. “It appeared she had a broken left arm and a large laceration to her neck,” said LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota.
The suspect’s vehicle was found traveling westbound on Broadway Street, described as a new silver Lexus SUV with a sunroof and roof rack. According to log reports, there was “blood on the vehicle.”
“The responding officers did a good job working with local business’ and using the city cameras to identify the suspect and his vehicle,” Sgt Cota said.
“The suspect was identified as William Edward Burger, 60, of Redlands. Burger was arrested for felony hit and run at the Laguna Shores Hotel,” Sgt Cota said. “He listed that he is the CFO at Navco in Anaheim. It should be noted he was arrested the night before for DUI.”
According to LBPD police records, Burger was arrested on suspicion of DUI at 12:11 a.m. at Forest Ave and Beach Street.
Bail was set at $50,000 for the felony hit and run and $2,500 for the suspicion of DUI.
Poor pup plucked from parked Prius at Pavilions
On Saturday, Sept 22, at 4:57 p.m., an LBPD officer was dispatched to the Pavilions parking lot, at the 600 block of N Coast Hwy, in reference to grand theft of a dog from a vehicle. An LB Animal Services Officer arrived prior to the PD officer and contacted the victim. The victim parked her Prius near the back of the lot.
According to the victim, she left her window lowered a few inches, doors locked, and her small young dog, Joey, inside, while she went into Pavilions for approximately 10 minutes.
“When she returned, the dog was gone and the doors were unlocked,” Sgt Cota said. “Unfortunately, the windows were lowered enough for an arm to reach in and unlock the door. The ASO contacted Pavilions management and learned there are no cameras in the parking lot.”
Joey is described as an 11-month-old blue merle toy Australian Shepherd. He is microchipped. The pup’s parent said she paid $1,500 for Joey, but he’s priceless.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Kevfrazier.com
Not an actual picture of Joey, but a picture of a blue merle toy Australian Shepherd to be on the lookout for
According to dog experts, the toy is the smallest version of the Australian Shepherd, standing between 10 to 14-inches tall at the shoulder when full-grown and weighing between 12 and 17 pounds. Although he’s small, the toy version has all the herding instincts of his larger relatives.
There are no additional leads or suspects at this time. Keep a watch out for Joey and please call LBPD at (949) 497-0701 with any information or leads.