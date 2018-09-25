This week’s safety tip from the City: build an emergency kit
September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach has been encouraging residents to engage in weekly tasks that will help residents be more prepared in the event of an emergency – including registering for AlertOC (week 1), making an emergency plan as a family (week 2), and registering for CERT classes (week 3).
This week (week 4), the City encourages residents to build an emergency kit, to have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water, the City urges.
Photo by Scott Brashier
The recent Aliso Fire, which resulted in widespread evacuations, reminds us how important it is to be prepared for an emergency
Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy to use template.