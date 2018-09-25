LBUSD to consider action on changes to 2019-2020 & 2020-2021 student calendars tonight at 6 p.m.
By SUZIE HARRISON
LBUSD’s Board will be holding an open session meeting for the public tonight, Tuesday, Sept 25, at 6 p.m. in the District Office Board room at 550 Blumont Street.
“The Board will consider action on the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 student instructional calendars,” said LBUSD Assistant Superintendent Leisa Winston. “Updated information regarding the student instructional calendars continues to be available on the district website.”
At issue is the start date of the school year, plus Thanksgiving and winter break schedules, and non-student days. The proposed change in the school year features a start date before Labor Day and a first semester end date before the winter break.
The Calendar Committee’s original recommendation for 2019-2020 included starting on Aug 21, 2019 with 180 school days, a week off at Thanksgiving, three district-wide non-student days, one and a half weeks earlier start date (two-plus weeks in subsequent years), finals ending before winter break, and the school year ending earlier in June.
The key issue is to end the fall semester at winter break, so students and families can enjoy the break with no homework being assigned.
“The number one priority was to have the semester break before the winter break. That emerged as the number one issue that was going to benefit students and their families the most,” Board President Jan Vickers said.
These recommendations were subsequently revised to include Board recommendations.
The revised calendar includes a start date of Aug 26, 2019, Thanksgiving week the same as the current calendar (Monday and Tuesday are school days), first semester ending at winter break, and two non-student days.
“We all on the Board want to do what’s best for the kids. We’re just trying to figure out what that is and sometimes we don’t know, and the parents don’t know themselves. We are all just trying to figure it out,” Board member Dee Perry said. “So I would like to see a calendar that’s more of a compromise.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Board will consider action on the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 student instructional calendars at tonight’s LBUSD Board meeting
For the calendar year 2020-2021, the committee presented two revised versions based on Board recommendations, A and B:
Version A – The school start date would be Aug 24, 2020. Thanksgiving week remains the same (Monday and Tuesday are school days), first semester ends on Friday, Dec 18, there are two non-student days, and the end of school year is on June 10.
Version B – The school start date would be Aug 26, 2020. Thanksgiving week remains the same, the end of the first semester is on Tuesday, Dec 22, there are two non-student days (January 4, March 12), and the end of the school year is on June 10.
Board President Jan Vickers listed many benefits that will be brought about by the change in calendar, which included:
--Reorganizing semesters so that the first semester ends at winter break (with 80 days backward from winter break) will positively affect 1,800 students at Thurston and LBHS. Students will finish the semester, they will have two weeks off, and the Board will make sure there is a policy that no homework is given during that time. Students will have a mental health break.
--Students will end the school year earlier, which will allow them to access many
opportunities in June, including college orientations, which tend to be the month of June. Students will have more instructional days prior to high stakes testing and fewer classes after testing and less filler instruction.
According to LBUSD Board communications, the Board has allowed this process to be long and involved to allow more discussion and to gather more input from the community. Changes have been made to the proposed calendars based on parent and community input.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The gorgeous views overlooking LBHS and the City are peaceful in contrast to the heated emotions regarding proposed school calendar changes
As explained on the LBUSD website, at the direction of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education, district administration, staff, and stakeholders began the process of evaluating the current instructional year calendar to assess opportunities for improvement.
On April 12, a Board Study Session was held to present a recommendation to restructure the student instructional year in 2019-20 and gather initial public input.
At the conclusion of the study session, the school board provided administration with direction to provide a FAQ and comments from the study session, survey all parents and staff in addition to students in grades 8-12, have additional discussion with elected school site council representatives, and obtain additional data from the City of Laguna Beach and local art festivals.
The survey was conducted by Hanover Research in May and received 2,105 responses. The Board reviewed the survey data at a special Board meeting on June 19 and directed staff to develop revisions to the committee’s recommendation for information only at the July 17 regular Board meeting. The Board reviewed and discussed revisions to the Committee’s proposed calendars at the meetings on July 17 and August 21. The Board directed staff to bring calendars for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years to the Board for action at the Sept 25 Board meeting.
Tonight’s Board meeting is open to the public. It will all be broadcast live at www.lbusd.org/page.cfm?p=981.