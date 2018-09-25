TOW honored as 2018 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School

Top of the World Elementary was recognized on Wednesday, Sept 19 for its innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

TOW was among 46 schools and six districts to receive the Green Ribbon School recognition. Just five schools in California received the Green Ribbon School honor, including TOW.

(L-R) TOW Elementary Principal Mike Conlon and Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon attended as representatives of the district

Top of the World Elementary School was nominated by the California Department of Education (CDE) for its focus on developing environmentally and socially conscious students by providing opportunities for them to make positive impacts locally and globally.

“Environmental education and sustainability practices at Top of the World Elementary have an immeasurable impact on our students,” said Top of the World Elementary Principal Michael Conlon. He continued, “The sustainability practices have measurable outcomes that reinforce to students that their actions have an impact and that what they do matters. Being selected as a 2018 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School is a reminder for all of us at Top of the World that we can make a difference.”

More information on the federal recognition can be found here.

Festival of Arts now accepting applications for the 2019 fine art show

Voted one of the top five art festivals in the nation by USA Today readers, the Festival of Arts is now accepting applications by Orange County’s finest artists for its 2019 fine art show. The 2019 show will run July 5 - August 31.

Artists who would like to apply for the 2019 fine art show should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by October 31, by 4 p.m. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply. For more information, call (949) 464-4234.

Festival of Arts is now accepting artist applications for the 2019 summer show

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

The jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The Festival of Arts will host a free seminar, “How to Prepare Your Artwork for Submission to the 2019 Summer Exhibit.” To learn more about the Festival of Arts, the application process, and photographing artwork effectively for submission, artists are invited to attend a free seminar offered on October 1 at noon in the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Additional dates and locations will be announced. Check the Festival of Arts’ website at www.foapom.com for updates.

Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (949) 464-4234.

Community invited to “History of the HIP District” by Susan Elliott, Joe Hanauer, and Chris Keller

The Laguna Beach Historical Society will present “The History of the HIP District” tonight, Tuesday, Sept 25 at the Susi Q, by Susan Elliott, Joe Hanauer, and Chris Keller.

Susan Elliott, who owns the gift shop Twig, will present a before and after account of the historic buildings in the section of town that runs from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive, now dubbed the HIP District (which stands for Historic and Interesting Places). Joe Hanauer, owner of The Old Pottery Place, will describe the history and restoration of that property, while Chris Keller will present the history of La Casa del Camino. The program will take place at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost.

“HIP” stands for Historic and Interesting Places

“Formerly known as “Laguna Heights,” “Arch Beach,” and “The Village,” the stretch of South Coast Highway from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive has had a re-birth as the “HIP District,” a name conceived by businesses in the area,” writes Elliott.

“The area has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years as owners have renovated and re-imagined the historic properties, which had experienced ups and downs in the decades since they were built. The area is known for the Art Center, the Pottery Shack (now known as The Old Pottery Place), the Casa del Camino Hotel, and many bars, restaurants, and shops.

The Pottery Shack has become a set of shops and restaurants that still retain much of the original style and decor

“The Art Center has had many businesses and re-incarnations over the years, including a pottery studio, various restaurants, a gay bar, several boutiques, and a beloved bakery/coffee shop. Likewise, The Pottery Shack, formerly a favorite destination for folks looking for cool, handmade California pottery, has become a set of shops and restaurants that still retain much of the original style and decor in its new incarnation, The Old Pottery Place.”

For more information, including how to become a member of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org. Membership packages start at just $25 per year.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thu, Sept 27

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Family Hike

Wed, Oct 3

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Discovery Hike

Wed, Sept 26

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500 ft. elevation gain). While we will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toed hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso & Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). We will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Keep it Wild

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during habitat restoration stewardship events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. (A form is required to be signed by the youth’s parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities.) Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Sept 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Volunteers

Wed, Sept 26

6:30 p.m.

Crystal Cove State Park is searching for new tidepool volunteers. Join together at

the Back Bay Science Center in Newport Beach. Volunteers help the public identify organisms, remind them of the rules,

and provide information about this fragile environment. For more information, contact Winter.Bonnin@parks.ca.gov. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sat, Sept 19

9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove

State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns

Amphitheater (PCH inland

at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.