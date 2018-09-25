Public Workshop scheduled on plan to meet Regional Water Board Trash Provisions
The City of Laguna Beach Department of Water Quality would like to invite the community to a workshop detailing the draft municipal plan to comply with San Diego Regional Water Board Trash Provision Order no. R9-2017-0077. The workshop takes place on Wed, Oct 3 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the City Council Chambers.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
This sign is a reminder to please keep our ocean trash free
On April 7, 2015, the State Water Board adopted an Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for Ocean Waters of California to Control Trash and Part 1 Trash Provision of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays, and Estuaries. The project objective for these amendments is to provide statewide consistency for the Water Boards’ regulatory approach to protect aquatic life and public health beneficial uses, and reduce environmental issues associated with trash in State waters, while focusing limited resources on high trash generating areas.
For more information, contact Mary Vondrak, Senior Water Quality Analyst at (949) 497-0781 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Laguna Beach City Council Chambers is located at 505 Forest Avenue.