Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast meeting will feature guest speaker Mo Honarkar
On Thursday, Oct 18, Mo Honarkar will be speaking at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s monthly breakfast meeting. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Kitchen in the Canyon.
Photo by Scott Brashier
Mo Honarkar, seen here with daughter Hasty, is a prominent property owner and developer and will be speaking about his vision for Laguna
Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Non-members are welcome and there is a guest breakfast fee of $20.
The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. They meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The club’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to local clients and friends.
For more information about the club, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com. To register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Kitchen in the Canyon is located at 845 Laguna Canyon Rd.