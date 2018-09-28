LAM’s Art & Nature will feature a host of
community-wide events Nov 1-4
Laguna Art Museum will present the sixth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, November 1-4.
Art & Nature includes a work of art specially commissioned for the event –Elizabeth Turk’s Shoreline Project, a site-specific performance on Main Beach.
Photo by Eric Stoner
LAM’s exciting Art & Nature will feature myriad events including a special site event by artist Elizabeth Turk on Saturday, Nov 3
Additionally, the event will feature a keynote lecture, film screening, panel discussion, and a free family festival exploring art and the natural world. In addition to events at the museum, LAM partners with local galleries and organizations hosting Art & Nature-related exhibitions, making it a community-wide event.
First Thursdays Art Walk: Thursday, Nov 1, the museum is open with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. and local galleries open nature-inspired exhibitions during First Thursdays Art Walk. Participating galleries and partners include Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, LCAD Gallery, Peter Blake Gallery, The Redfern Gallery, saltfineart + RAWsalt, Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Community Art Project, and Gallery Q at The Susi Q.
Keynote Lecture: Friday, Nov 2, at 7 p.m., Jane Munro gives the keynote lecture, Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty. Munro is the Keeper of Paintings, Drawings and Prints and Acting Assistant Director of Collections at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge.
Her research interests and publications have focused on British and French art from the eighteenth to the twentieth centuries, much of it interdisciplinary in nature. She is the curator of Degas: A Passion for Perfection; Endless Forms: Darwin, Natural Sciences and the Visual Arts; and Silent Partners: Artist and Mannequin from Function to Fetish. The 7 p.m. lecture follows a 6 p.m. reception. Advance tickets are recommended.
Film Screening: Saturday, Nov 3, at 11 a.m., the newly-released documentary Leaning into the Wind, directed by Thomas Riedelsheimer, with be screened. The film follows the sculptor, photographer, and environmentalist Andy Goldsworthy on his exploration of the layers of his world and the impact of the years on himself and his art. Advance tickets are recommended.
In Conversation: Saturday, Nov 3, at 2:30 p.m., Art & Nature keynote speaker Jane Munro, UCSD evolutionary biologist Lin Chao, and artist and UCLA professor Victoria Vesna discuss art and nature in a conversation moderated by LAM executive director Malcolm Warner. Advance tickets are recommended.
Shoreline Project: Saturday, Nov 3, at 5:30 p.m., Elizabeth Turk’s Shoreline Project brings together 1,000 volunteer performers for a site-specific work. With LED-illuminated umbrellas designed as an evolution of the artist’s Seashell X-ray Mandala series, the performers converge on the shoreline in both spontaneous and choreographed movement.
Shoreline Project creates a shared experience amongst the performers and an engaging spectacle for viewers from surrounding cliffs and buildings. The project is the commissioned work of art for LAM’s sixth annual Art & Nature and will take place on Main Beach.
Photo by Eric Stoner
A thousand volunteer performers will light up Main Beach
Art & Nature Family Festival: Sunday, Nov 4, 2 p.m. The museum opens its doors for free to visitors of all ages and offers a variety of interactive art, nature, and science activities, environmental information, and face painting. Partner organizations include the Center for Art Education and Sustainability, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation, MY HERO Project, Newport Bay Conservancy, Ocean Institute, OC Face Paint, and Pacific Marine Mammal Center.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.